$5K Valentine Match

To Digger, with love

A generous donor has offered a dollar-for-dollar match for donations made today, up to $5,000. Reader contributions make up a significant portion of our revenue. This match opportunity is a way to double the value of your contribution.

How much does Digger mean to you?

We don’t do sound bites here. The mission of VTDigger is to produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds government accountable to the public, and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

Today is a great time to show your love for VTDigger.

Donations in any amount will be matched today, up to $5,000.

Donations can be made the following ways:

online here

over the phone by calling (802) 225-6224

via mail to: VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Note: Today’s ads feature quotes from reader testimonials. To read all testimonials, click here.