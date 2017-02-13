For Immediate Release

February 12, 2017

Vermont Gas Systems Offers Winter Storm Safety Information

South Burlington, Vermont – Vermonters are gearing up for the first major storm of the winter, expected to last into Monday night, where accumulation is forecasted statewide between 6 inches to a foot. Vermont Gas Systems has offered the following safety tips to help customers prepare for the winter weather.

Here are some important reminders to consider:

· Keep gas meters free from snow and ice – use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.

· Keep exterior sidewall vents clear – if a vent becomes buried in snow or blocked otherwise, equipment may shut down or draw exhaust fumes into a home.

· Test smoke alarms – It is important to have working smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Test alarms to be sure they are functioning properly and have battery power if necessary.

· Test carbon monoxide alarms – Carbon monoxide (CO) is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Exposure to even small quantities of CO can cause flu-like symptoms. Higher levels can be dangerous. Test and replace CO detectors as needed. Properly maintain and vent your appliances. If you suspect CO poisoning, call 911and seek fresh air and remain outside. Lear more about CO safety here.

· Report suspected gas leak – Natural gas and propane have an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. If you suspect a gas leak, leave the area, call 911 and contact your fuel supplier.

For more safety information, please visit VermontGas.com

