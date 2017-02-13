Vermont Churches Awarded Grants for Energy Audits

News Release — Vermont Interfaith Power and Light

Feb. 13, 2017

Contact:

Betsy Hardy

VTIPL Coordinator

PO Box 209

Richmond, VT 05477

February 13, 2017

During 2016, Vermont Interfaith Power and Light (VTIPL), through the Katy Gerke Memorial Program (KGMP), awarded matching grant funds to seven (7) Vermont churches and faith communities to enable them to have professional energy audits of their facilities.

The churches and faith communities that received the funds for energy audits during 2016 are:

· Federated Church of East Arlington

· Knights of Columbus, Rutland

· Norwich Congregational Church

· United Church of Dorset and East Rupert

· United Church of Northfield

· Waitsfield United Church of Christ

· White River Junction United Methodist Church

These energy audits provide faith communities with comprehensive and quantitative assessments of their opportunities for reducing their energy costs. The results of these audits can then be used to apply for matching grant funds from the KGMP to install the energy efficiency measures identified.

The Katy Gerke Memorial Program is administered by VTIPL and was established by Dr. Paul Gerke in memory of his wife, the late Dr. Katy Gerke of Thetford, VT. The purpose of the program is to improve the energy efficiency of Christian churches in Vermont and twelve (12) Upper Connecticut River Valley Towns in New Hampshire: Bath, Charleston, Claremont, Cornish, Hanover, Haverhill, Lebanon, Lyme, New London, Oxford, Piermont and Plainfield.

KGMP matching grant funds are available for professional energy audits and the installation of efficiency measures identified through an energy audit. In the near future, VTIPL will announce the availability of KGMP matching grants for renewable energy projects.

Vermont Interfaith Power and Light (“VTIPL”, www.vtipl.org) is a Vermont non-profit, 501(c)(3), organization, whose mission is to serve and support efforts by Vermont faith communities to address our climate crisis through sustainable energy use and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.