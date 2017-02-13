Two snowmobilers believed drowned in Lake Champlain

The Vermont State Police and New York State Police are searching for two missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain.

The two men, Jonathan Ryan, 32, of Shoreham, and Brandon Barrett, 23, of Benson, were reported missing Thursday night, according to a report from the Vermont State Police. Their truck and trailer were parked at Benson Landing. Ryan and Barrett were riding their snowmobiles to a restaurant in Ticonderoga, New York.

Friends followed tracks to Chipman Point and Putnam Station where their search was discontinued because of thin ice, police say.

Police believe the two men fell through the ice on the New York side of the lake. Snowmobiles and articles of clothing belonging to Ryan and Barrett were found. The two men have not yet been located.

Search efforts were suspended Sunday, due to the snowstorm and will resume Tuesday morning.