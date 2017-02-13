 

Scott declares Monday ‘a powder day’

Feb. 13, 2017

As the biggest snowstorm of the year bears down on Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott has declared Monday a “powder day.”

Scott is urging regional skiers and snowboarders to take advantage of the excellent conditions Monday and Tuesday and stay an extra day or two in Vermont, visit the state mid-week or book a stay for the upcoming Presidents Day weekend.

Some ski areas have extended lift hours to accommodate skiers and snowboarders.

“For those who visited Vermont this weekend, it’d be a shame to miss the fresh powder on Monday and Tuesday, so we invite all to stay an extra day and take full advantage of the excellent conditions. For those who have been thinking about visiting, this is the perfect opportunity to come see us mid-week or over the upcoming holiday. I’ve ‘proclaimed’ Monday an official powder day,” said Gov. Scott. “And, while I can’t grant official pardons out-of-state, I certainly hope all will be granted a ‘snow day’ pardon. Visitors can feel free to tell their boss Vermont’s Governor asked them to stay.”

For more information, visit www.vermontvacation.com and http://skivermont.com and http://vtrans.vermont.gov/ for road advisories.

