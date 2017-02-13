Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art Continues Lecture Series with Franco Violich of KVA MATx

News Release — Norwich University

Feb. 13, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art presents a lecture by Franco Violich, principal of Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Ltd. (KVA MATx) on Friday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. in the Chaplin Hall Gallery.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Violich founded KVA MATx with Shelia Kennedy in 1990. Since then, KVA MATx has won competition projects for the University of Pennsylvania, the Clemson School of Architecture Charleston, and the International Bauaustellung’s Smart Materials Housing program in Germany.

Violich received his Bachelor’s degree in Architecture at the University of California at Berkeley and his Master of Architecture from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University. Through Harvard University’s Julia Appleton Travelling Fellowship Award, he studied traditional and contemporary design within the country of Japan. Violich focuses on material fabrication, digital technology and conservation of natural resources in his architectural practice. He is a licensed architect in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the State of New York, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the State of Rhode Island.

The NU School of Architecture + Art Lecture Series is supported by a generous grant from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation. For more than 10 years, the Byrne Foundation has partnered with Norwich to bring eminent national and international architects, designers, artists, and writers to campus. Events are free and open to the public.

The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports cancer research, education, volunteerism, and other charitable endeavors.

Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art is the only National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) accredited architecture school in northern New England.