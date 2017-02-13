 

Leahy Statement On The Cost Of The Border Wall

Feb. 13, 2017, 10:16 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Contact:
Leahy Press
[email protected]

Statement Of Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) On The Cost Of The Border Wall

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Friday issued the following statement on reports of an internal DHS cost estimate of $21.6 billion to construct a 2000-mile-long wall on the Southern Border:

Appropriations bills are tangible expressions of our priorities. How we use our taxpayer dollars is a reflection of our values, and wasting billions on a poorly conceived border wall does not meet that test.

Instead of funding this costly and ineffective proxy for real action on immigration reform, we should be directing our resources toward finding cures for cancer, building schools for our children, feeding the hungry and rebuilding our bridges and our roads. That’s a debate we need, and a debate that I welcome. President Trump’s priorities for taxpayers’ dollars are misplaced, and the American people deserve better.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Leahy Statement On The Cost Of The Border Wall"