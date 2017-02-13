Leahy Statement On The Cost Of The Border Wall

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

Statement Of Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) On The Cost Of The Border Wall

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Friday issued the following statement on reports of an internal DHS cost estimate of $21.6 billion to construct a 2000-mile-long wall on the Southern Border:

Appropriations bills are tangible expressions of our priorities. How we use our taxpayer dollars is a reflection of our values, and wasting billions on a poorly conceived border wall does not meet that test.

Instead of funding this costly and ineffective proxy for real action on immigration reform, we should be directing our resources toward finding cures for cancer, building schools for our children, feeding the hungry and rebuilding our bridges and our roads. That’s a debate we need, and a debate that I welcome. President Trump’s priorities for taxpayers’ dollars are misplaced, and the American people deserve better.