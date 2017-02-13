Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce presents The 38th Annual Great Race

News Release — Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce
February 13, 2017
Contact:
Lisamarie Charlesworth, Director
(802) 524-2444 or [email protected]
FairPoint Communications returns as Title Sponsor
St. Albans, VT – The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the
38th ANNUAL GREAT RACE
Sponsored by FairPoint Communications
Saturday, July 1, 10:00 am at St. Albans Bay Town Park
In conjunction with Bay Day – a whole day of family friendly fun under the sun!
Franklin County’s legendary run-bike-paddle triathlon is a family-friendly competition, held over the July 4th holiday weekend. Run 3 miles, bike 12 miles, and paddle 3 miles (includes a Stand-Up Paddle category) around the beautiful shores of Lake Champlain.
Online Registration now Open at www.active.com
In person at the Chamber Office, 2 North Main Street, St. Albans
Registration deadline: Friday, June 31.
No Race Day Registration.
Additional Information: [email protected] or 802.524.2444