 

Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce presents The 38th Annual Great Race

News Release — Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce
February 13, 2017

Contact:
Lisamarie Charlesworth, Director
(802) 524-2444 or [email protected]

FairPoint Communications returns as Title Sponsor

St. Albans, VT – The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the

38th ANNUAL GREAT RACE

Sponsored by FairPoint Communications

Saturday, July 1, 10:00 am at St. Albans Bay Town Park

In conjunction with Bay Day – a whole day of family friendly fun under the sun!

Franklin County’s legendary run-bike-paddle triathlon is a family-friendly competition, held over the July 4th holiday weekend. Run 3 miles, bike 12 miles, and paddle 3 miles (includes a Stand-Up Paddle category) around the beautiful shores of Lake Champlain.

Online Registration now Open at www.active.com

In person at the Chamber Office, 2 North Main Street, St. Albans

Registration deadline: Friday, June 31.

No Race Day Registration.

Additional Information: [email protected] or 802.524.2444

