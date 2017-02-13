Emergency management urges safety precautions as snowstorm hits Vermont

Vermont Department of Public Safety

Division of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

Press Release

February 12, 2017

12:00 p.m.

Contact:

Mark Bosma, VT DEMHS: 802-839-6717

Significant snow for Vermont – caution urged

WATERBURY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Vermont on Sunday and continuing into Monday. Some areas could see a foot or more of snow – a welcome sight for many who have been longing to enjoy winter pursuits.

However, the snow and accompanying gusty winds could create some hazards. Public Safety officials are urging Vermonters to check in on elderly neighbors and take precautions in the storm. Dress for the weather, drive appropriately for conditions, and ensure the safety of your family in the home.

Deep snow and snowdrifts can block low-lying heating vents, preventing them from working properly. A blocked vent can cause carbon monoxide to build up in the home. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause flu-like illness or death. Symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to the flu and include nausea, headache, and dizziness. If you feel these symptoms leave the home and call for help. Always have working CO and Smoke detectors in your home and in all living areas.

Should you lose power and use a generator run it OUTDOORS and away from windows and vents. Exhaust from a generator can also lead to a buildup of CO in the home.

Residents should use caution when digging out from the storm. Excessive snow shoveling can cause a range of health problems, from back injuries to heart attack, if not done in moderation. Vermonters should not over exert themselves and should take frequent breaks from shoveling.

For weather, road, or emergency updates sent directly to your e-mail or cell phone sign up for Vermont Alert at http://www.vtalert.gov.

Forecast information: www.weather.gov/btv or www.weather.gov/aly.