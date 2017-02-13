26th Annual Women’s Film Festival is March 10-19 in Brattleboro

News Release — Women’s Freedom Center

Feb. 13, 2017

Contact:

Women’s Freedom Center

802-257-­7364

￼￼WHEN: March 10 to 19, 2017

WHERE: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat Street, Brattleboro, VT

The 26th Annual Women’s Film Festival, a Women’s Freedom Center fundraiser, will present 40 films, documentaries, romances, thrillers, and comedies, from around the world directed by, and about women. There is something for everyone ­ films about activism, art, reproductive rights, mothers and daughters, romances, discrimination, aging, gender roles, incarceration, stage fright and synchronized swimming just to name a few!

Over the course of two weeks, beginning with the Opening Night Gala on Friday, March 10th and continuing to Sunday, March 19, 2017, 13 documentaries, 10 feature films and 17 shorts will be screened at the New England Youth Theatre. Find film info, trailers and schedule at www.womensfilmfestival.org.

OPENING NIGHT: Bring your platform shoes and favorite 70’s outfit because this year’s festival kicks­off with an electric, disco­themed gala on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 7 to 10pm at the New England Youth Theatre. The gala will begin with a reception of champagne, wine & hors d’oeuvres, followed by a screening of the film – Jewel’s Catch One. The film tells the story of Jewel Thais­Williams and her club, “The Catch”, the oldest black owned disco in America and one of the original safe spaces for both the LGBT and Black communities. The film celebrates four decades of music, fashion, celebrity, and activism that helped change the course of our country by breaking down racial, social, and cultural barriers.

Tickets for the gala are $30 and are being sold now – to purchase;

online: go to womensfreedomcenter.net – click the donate button, put “gala ticket” in the message line and we’ll mail them out to you;

call: the Women’s Freedom Center 257­7364 or email:advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net

￼￼￼￼￼

￼FESTIVAL FILM HIGHLIGHTS: Hooligan Sparrow ­ Academy Award short­listed for Best Documentary ­ Activist Ye Haiyan (a.k.a Hooligan Sparrow) and her fellow activists go to southern China to protest the case of six elementary school girls who were sexually abused by their principal. Marked as enemies of the state, the activists are under constant government surveillance and face interrogation, harassment, and imprisonment. American Fable ­ A fairytale thriller set in the 1980s rural Midwest about a courageous girl living in a dark, sometimes magical, world. Everybody Knows Elizabeth Murray ­ This tribute to the dynamic artist Elizabeth Murray, an intrinsic figure in New York’s contemporary art landscape from the 1970s until the early 2000s, highlights her struggle to balance personal and family ambition with artistic drive in a male­dominated art world. The Revival: Women and the Word ­ This powerful film chronicles the US tour of a group of Black lesbian poets and musicians who become present­day stewards of a historical movement to build community among queer women of color. Girls Lost ­ Three teenage girls at the bottom of the high school social hierarchy learn what it’s like to walk as boys in this fantasy about gender identity and sexual awakening.

Tickets for movies will be $9.00 for general admission, $8.00 for students/seniors. A five ­movie pass is available for $40. Passes may be purchased ­

● At Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro and World Eye Bookshop in Greenfield

● Online through Paypal at womensfreedomcenter.net. Once on the website, put “film pass” in the message

line and we’ll mail them out to you.

● By calling the Women’s Freedom Center – 257­7364

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ For more info on films and screening times: www.womensfilmfestival.org