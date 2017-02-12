 

Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule for the week of Feb. 11

Feb. 12, 2017, 11:41 am by Leave a Comment

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 2/11/17 – 2/18/17

Saturday, February 11

10:00 – 11:00 AM
First Tech Challenge
Essex High School, Essex, Vermont

Sunday, February 12

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, February 13

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Bourne’s Energy Wood Pellet facility Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
115 Mudgett Hill Rd., North Hyde Park, VT

Tuesday, February 14

7:45-8:00 AM
Call-In: WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.

Wednesday, February 15

Travel to Quebec to meet Premier Couillard

Thursday, February 16

Attend Quebec Renewable Energy Conference

Friday, February 17

11:00 – 11:30 AM
Weekly Press Conference
Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Saturday, February 18

12:30 – 1:00 PM
VAST (VT Association of Snow Travelers) Military Appreciation Ride
Oxbow Park, Morrisville, VT

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

