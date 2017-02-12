Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule for the week of Feb. 11

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 2/11/17 – 2/18/17
Saturday, February 11
10:00 – 11:00 AM
First Tech Challenge
Essex High School, Essex, Vermont
Sunday, February 12
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, February 13
11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Bourne’s Energy Wood Pellet facility Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
115 Mudgett Hill Rd., North Hyde Park, VT
Tuesday, February 14
7:45-8:00 AM
Call-In: WNYV Radio
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM.
Wednesday, February 15
Travel to Quebec to meet Premier Couillard
Thursday, February 16
Attend Quebec Renewable Energy Conference
Friday, February 17
11:00 – 11:30 AM
Weekly Press Conference
Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Saturday, February 18
12:30 – 1:00 PM
VAST (VT Association of Snow Travelers) Military Appreciation Ride
Oxbow Park, Morrisville, VT
Please note that this schedule is subject to change.