 

Waterbury Area Trails Alliance Announces Gravel Grinder to be held on May 7

News Release — Waterbury Area Trails Alliance
February 8, 2017

Media contact:
Alex Showerman
Waterbury Area Trails Alliance
Board Member
603-727-8110
Alexshowerman@gmail.com

Waterbury, Vermont – Join several hundred fellow riders to welcome back the return of mountain bike season with a 25+ mile ride on the scenic unpaved back roads of Waterbury and Waterbury Center. Views of Camels Hump and Mount Mansfield are a near constant on this fully supported ride with the usual aid stations, plus a few extra fun twists (did somebody say bacon and bourbon?). After the ride we welcome in the new season of riding with food from Waterbury’s own Blackback Pub, and of course beers and beverages will be provided.

The Gravel Grinder is WATA’s largest fundraiser for the year and all proceeds from registrations go directly to maintaining and developing new mountain bike trails at Putnam State Forest (Perry Hill) and Little River State Park.

WHAT: 25+ Mile early season ride on Waterbury’s scenic unpaved back roads, and post ride party
WHEN: Sunday, May 7 at 9 AM,
WHERE: The ride starts in front of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, 5 Pilgrim Park Rd, Waterbury, VT 05676
REGISTRATION: $40 dollars (include event t-shirt for those that pre-register), pre-register at bikereg.com/waterbury-gravel-grinder. Day-of registration also available (8AM day-of).

About Waterbury Area Trails Alliance (WATA)

Founded in 2015 Waterbury Area Trails Alliance is a Vermont Mountain Bike Association chapter built from the ground up to support the Waterbury area trails in Perry Hill and Little River State Park. The group was founded by a dedicated, skilled, and diverse group of local leaders. WATA represents a growing segment of trail users and businesses that are committed to enhancing and maintaining our Waterbury area trails for the benefit of residents and visitors alike. In 2016, WATA became the first VMBA chapter to complete a purpose built mountain bike trail in a Vermont State Park (Little River).

