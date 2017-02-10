Vermont Federal Credit Union Announces New President/CEO

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

Feb. 9, 2017

Contact:

Kylie J. Webster

Marketing Strategist

Vermont Federal Credit Union

(802) 923-1322, (888) 252-0202 Ext. 1322

kwebster@vermontfederal.org

BURLINGTON, VT- Douglas Fisher, Chairman of the Vermont Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, is pleased to announce that Jean Giard has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vermont Federal Credit Union.

Jean joined Vermont Federal Credit Union as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in April of 2006 and has been an integral part of the senior management team for over ten years. During that time, she helped the Credit Union grow from a $160 million financial institution to its current $477 million in assets. Jean has been in the position of interim President for over a year and has done a fantastic job leading the staff of the organization. Doug Fisher, Chairman, is excited about the future of Vermont Federal Credit Union with Jean at the helm with her unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of our members.

Previous to her employment at Vermont Federal, Jean was a Partner with the accounting firm of R.F. Lavigne & Co, where she worked for over 25 years. Joseph Finnigan, Treasurer of the Board of Directors says, “I’m thrilled to have Jean accept the role of President and CEO. She has been a key contributor to Vermont Federal’s success for 10 years as our CFO and now she will bring her vision and experience to this new role. I know she will lead the organization in continuing to exceed the expectations of our members and the communities we serve.” Joseph Finnigan is the former President and CEO of Vermont Federal Credit Union and served the Credit Union from 1979 until 2008.