VEC Is Seeking Director Candidates for the 2017 Election

News Release — Vermont Electric Coop

Feb. 9, 2017

Contact:

Lisa Morris, 802-730-4399

lmorris@vermontelectric.coop

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is seeking director candidates for four positions on the Board of Directors that will open in May of 2017. VEC’s twelve-member board is responsible for setting policy for the member-owned electric distribution utility, which serves approximately 32,000 members in northern Vermont. Board members are elected by VEC members in their district or zone and are expected to represent the interests of the members.

“This is an exciting time to be involved with energy issues as we work to build and manage the electric grid of the future, which integrates renewable energy, battery storage, and consumer information,” said Christine Hallquist, CEO. “Our Board plays a critical role in setting policy and direction for VEC’s future. I encourage interested members to consider running for an open seat in their district.”

VEC is seeking candidates who have the ability and time to fulfill the responsibilities of the Board, which include participating in monthly Board meetings and committee activities. The Board generally meets on the last Tuesday of each month at VEC’s main office in Johnson. Directors receive a stipend and mileage reimbursement for attending meetings and have training opportunities to learn more about energy issues and the cooperative model.

Persons applying for positions must be VEC members, may not be employed by the Cooperative, and may not in any way be employed by or have a financial interest in a business selling electricity or supplies to the Cooperative. Candidates must have a principal residence in the district or zone in which they are running for election.

Below is a list of the seats that are up for election and the towns they represent:

District 6 – term expires in 2019

Berkshire, Enosburg, Franklin, Georgia, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford, Sheldon, St. Albans Town, Swanton

District 2 – four-year term

Coventry, Derby, Newport City

East Zone At-Large – four-year term

Albany, Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brownington, Brunswick, Canaan, Charleston, Conventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Ferdinand, Glover, Greensboro, Guildhall, Holland, Irasburg, Jay, Lemington, Lewis, Lowell, Lyndon, Maidstone, Morgan, Newark, Newport City, Newport Town, Norton, Sheffield, Sutton, Troy, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westfield, Westmore, and Wheelock

West Zone At-Large – four-year term

Alburgh, Bakersfield, Belvidere, Berkshire, Bolton, Cambridge, Eden, Enosburg, Essex, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Grand Isle, Highgate, Hinesburg, Huntington, Hyde Park, Isle LaMotte, Jericho, Johnson, Milton, Montgomery, Morristown, North Hero, Richford, Richmond, Sheldon, Shelburne, South Hero, Starksboro, Stowe, St. Albans Town, St. George, Swanton, Underhill, Waterville, Westford, and Williston

Interested members can contact VEC at 802-730-1172 to request director candidate materials. Completed materials, including a petition signed by VEC members, are due by 4:30 pm on March 16. Voting will take place online and by mail from April 11 through May 5 and in person at VEC’s annual meeting on Saturday, May 6, which will be held at Jay Peak Resort.

For more information, please visit VEC’s website at www.vermontelectric.coop.

Nationally recognized for innovative and advanced use of technology, VEC is the largest locally-owned electric distribution utility in Vermont, serving more than 32,000 Co-op members located in 75 towns in northern Vermont.