Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission Announces Scholarship Program

News Release — Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission

Feb. 10, 2017

Dee Gish

(Woodstock, VT)— The Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission (TRORC) has announced the release of the 2017 Scholarship Program for the region’s college bound high school seniors. The Scholarship is part of TRORC’s economic development efforts focusing on investing in our future workforce. TRORC believes our region’s future is enhanced by both wise and forward-looking stewardship of the land, natural resources, and public institutions, and also through thoughtful investment in the next generation. To this end, TRORC has established an annual Scholarship Program to encourage and recognize high school students pursuing career and life choices consistent with the vision and values of vibrant and sustainable communities, as articulated in our regularly updated Regional Plan.

Up to six (6) $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. All application materials must be received by the TRORC offices no later than the close of business on the third Friday in May.

Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission is one of eleven regional planning commissions in the state of Vermont. TRORC’s mission is to advocate for the needs of our member towns and to articulate a vision and carry out actions that build a thriving regional economy while enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

For more information, or a Scholarship Program application, contact Dee Gish at 802-457-3188 or via email at dgish@trorc.org