HEAT Squad Completes Weatherization Projects on 6% of Homes in Rutland County

News Release — NeighborWorks of Western Vermont

February 9, 2017

Contact:

Shannon Kennelly, Communications and Outreach Coordinator

802-797-8606 or skennelly@nwwvt.org

Rutland, VT – HEAT Squad, a home health, safety, and energy efficiency program of the non-profit NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, has facilitated energy improvement projects in almost 6% of the owner-occupied homes in Rutland County (over 1,000 houses).

These weatherization projects save those households almost a million dollars every year in energy costs and as a result can decrease asthma related visits to the doctor or emergency room.

HEAT Squad provides wrap-around customer service to Vermonters of all incomes to help them make energy efficiency improvements to their homes. HEAT Squad conducts low-cost energy audits with a same day, detailed report prioritizing energy efficiency, health, and safety upgrades. These include air sealing, upgraded insulation, heat pumps, replacement of old furnaces, upgraded hot water systems, and solar.

HEAT Squad then helps homeowners connect with trustworthy local contractors and access up to $2,500 worth of rebates from Efficiency Vermont. NeighborWorks of Western Vermont offers unsecured energy loans with interest rates from 0-4.99%, based on income, loan term, and use of proceeds for energy efficiency improvements.

In 2009, 588 home energy improvement projects had been completed in the entire state of Vermont. Now, aided by HEAT Squad, over 1,000 homes in Rutland County alone are healthier, safer, more efficient, and more affordable for homeowners.

HEAT Squad has expanded to serve five counties in Southern Vermont (and nine counties in Appalachia, KY). It is viable path for the State of Vermont to reach its goal to “improve the energy fitness of 25% of the state’s housing stock by 2020.”