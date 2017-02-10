Green Up Vermont Student Contest Winners Announced; Support Green Up Day on State Tax Return

News Release — Green Up Vermont

February 9, 2017

Contact Person:

Melinda Vieux, President, Green Up Vermont, 802-229-4586, greenup@greenupvermont.org

Montpelier: Green Up Vermont announced winners in its annual student poster design contest for Green Up Day 2017. The winning art entry for the promotional poster was designed by Hope Petraro, Grade 9, of Montpelier. She painted a vibrant, warm sun setting on a lovely Vermont lake. Hope said, “I wanted to do something that would stand out and show the beauty of Vermont; would be colorful but realistic; have trees, which are important; have sensitive colors like peaches softly blending. I chose a bigger font for VERMONT because it’s the beauty, and then there’s GREEN UP, smaller but important for taking care of it.” Hope cares very much about the environment and taking care of it; she is actively involved with other students to this end. She feels that the Green Up ethic aligns well with her personally, her core values.

Winners were also chosen for recognition in three grade categories: K – 4 won by second grader Misha Chirkov of Newbury; 5 – 8 won by Graciana Maier of Sunderland; 9 – 12 won by Perin Patel of Bennington, grade 11, Mt. Anthony Union High School.

To view all the winning poster designs visit www.greenupvermont.org. Hope’s design will be featured on the official 2017 Green Up Day poster. Posters distributed statewide in April help promote participation in Green Up Day, May 6th. Hope received $250 for her winning design, and the grade category winners received $50 each.

Green Up Day is on its way! Always the first Saturday in May, Green Up Day will mark 47 years on May 6th, 2017. Thousands of volunteers will take part in cleaning their communities’ roadsides, public places and waterways. Vermont was the first state in the nation to designate one special day for cleaning the entire state. Visit the Green Up website to find out who is your Town Coordinator and where to pick up the green Green Up Day trash bags and learn your town’s plan for proper disposal.

Green Up Vermont is the charitable non-profit organization responsible for continuing Vermont’s Green Up Day tradition. There is still time to donate on to Green Up on the Vermont State Income Tax Form, line 29. If taxes already filed, donations can be made securely online any time at www.greenupvermont.org.