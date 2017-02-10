Dartmouth-Hitchcock HR head announces exit

(This article by Rick Jurgens was first published in the Valley News on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.)

LEBANON — The exodus of top executives from Dartmouth-Hitchcock continues, with an announcement that today will be Chief Human Resources Officer John Malanowski’s last in that job.

An emailed announcement on Thursday by D-H Chief Executive James Weinstein did not specify the reason for Malanowski’s sudden departure from his post as D-H’s top personnel executive, but noted that he had informed Weinstein of his decision to leave.

“(Malanowski) has built a high-performing team, but has always had the desire to do more,” Weinstein wrote. “Now it is time for John to take that next step in a wonderful career.”

Rick Adams, a D-H spokesman, said he did not know what Malanowski planned to do after leaving the health system.

Malanowski, who, according to his LinkedIn page previously was a personnel executive at Kimberly-Clark Corp., Raytheon, Engage Media, Fidelity Investments, PanEnergy Corp., Aetna Life & Casualty and Phillips Petroleum Co., could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Malanowski started at D-H in February 2014, according to Adams. At D-H, he was one of nine executive vice presidents who reported to Weinstein, according to an organizational chart included with a D-H regulatory filing a year ago.

And on Thursday, Malanowski became the fourth of those executive vice presidents to depart. In addition, Weinstein announced in December that he planned to leave when the current fiscal year ends in June.

Adams had no comment on the reasons for the cluster of executive departures.

Tension over wages, benefits and employment issues — matters that would presumably be within Malanowski’s domain — have surfaced at D-H in recent months, especially as the health system prepared to become the employer of hundreds of employees at the Geisel School of Medicine who previously had worked for Dartmouth College.

An unexpectedly large deficit at D-H in the fiscal year that ended June 30 prompted a scramble to develop a “financial improvement plan” that resulted in 84 layoffs.

The recent decision to shut down ImagineCare, a business backed by D-H that used electronic devices for remote monitoring of participants’ vital signs, came with another three dozen layoffs.

Aimee Giglio, who currently has the title of vice president of total rewards at D-H, will be interim personnel boss “while the process for naming a successor (to Malanowski) gets underway,” Weinstein wrote.

Although Malanowski will be stepping down from his position as chief human resources officer, he has agreed to stay at D-H through March “to ensure an orderly transition of the human resources function and help kick off the next Conaty leadership program,” according to Weinstein’s announcement

Malanowski co-led the Conaty Institute for Transformational Health Care Leadership, a “high potential, mid-level leader development program” launched in 2015 as a joint effort by D-H, the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.

In October of that year, there were 30 health care professionals in the institute’s first graduating class, WMUR reported.

This year, 20 are enrolled, Adams said.

During 2014, which is the most recent period for which D-H has disclosed the salaries and bonuses of its most highly paid employees and executives, Malanowski’s compensation package totaled $501,000, according to D-H’s tax return.