Bob Stannard: Tony Perry, a good man, a great man
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, a former lobbyist, who is still an author and musician. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Unless you’re Huckleberry Finn, when you’re 13 you’re pretty terrified at the prospects of having a job. As a kid I’d always wanted to work with my dad as plumber, but I was “too young.”
Tony Perry, a man who would remain a father figure to me throughout my life, opened a restaurant/nightclub in Manchester in August 1964. He called it The Five Flys (later known as the Sirloin Saloon). That fall my friend, Robbie Barendse, and I walked into the place to see about getting a job. We had low to no expectations.
Even in the daytime the place was dark and smelled like there had been a pretty big party recently. Walking up the stairs the wall on the right had not yet donned the many photographs of friends that would remain for decades. We got to the top of the stairs and looked around. Standing behind the bar wiping out a glass with a clean towel stood Tony Perry.
His signature smiled gave him away. “Can I help you guys?”
“We’re looking for work,” Robbie said, exhibiting a level of bravery I’d never seen before.
“What can you do?” Tony asked. Well, that left Robbie and I staring at each other wondering what it was we thought we could do. We had just assumed the owner would say “No.” We hadn’t planned for a question on qualifications.
“Whatever needs doing,” Robbie said.
“I need someone to come in on Saturday and Sunday mornings and sweep this place up. You think you can do that?” he asked.
We hopped in his white Lincoln convertible with red leather seats and “Sloon” on the license plates.
“Well YEAH,” we said in unison thus beginning my lifelong relationship with one of the most interesting men I’ve ever known. It was at the Five Flies where I made my first public appearance as a musician, playing drums with a high school band. The drinking age was 21. The year was 1967. I was 16, nowhere near legal age to be playing in a nightclub.
Life was different then. During this era Tony and I shot tens of thousands of rounds of skeet and lord knows how many partridge and woodcocks. We spent much time in the woods.
I started a lawn mowing company in 1975. Tony was one of my first customers. I gave him a price for his lawn and he said, “That’s not enough,” and added a few dollars to my estimate.
He called me the summer of 1985 asking for my help. He wanted to add on to the now Sirloin Saloon. For over a year VTrans gave him a hard time. I set up a meeting with the secretary of transportation and in 15 minutes resolved the problem. He was very grateful, but not as grateful as I was to be able to finally do something for him.
As we were leaving the meeting he caught me by surprise. “Let’s go buy a boat,” he said. We hopped in his white Lincoln convertible with red leather seats and “Sloon” on the license plates.
“There’s a nice boat,” I said as we drove around Lake Champlain Marina. “Nope.”
“There’s a pretty nice sailboat,” I said. “Nope,” he replied.
We came upon a decrepit junk boat. “That’s the one!” he said. I was pretty sure he’d lost his mind. He went inside and came out about 10 minutes later, the proud owner of a junk boat. “I got it cheap,” he crowed.
Months later Tony called to invite Alison and me to his place in Charlotte for the night as his guests for the grand opening of another new restaurant. We pulled into the parking lot and there was the boat buried in the ground in the front of Perry’s Fish House.
He flashed that same smile I’d seen in 1964. The smile of a confident, generous man. A man who enjoyed his life, his friends and family. A good man, a great man. Safe travels my friend.
Editor’s note: Tony Perry died Jan. 21.