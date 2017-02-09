VBSR Legislative Reception Draws Nearly 200

News Release — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility

February 8, 2017

Media Contact:

Russ Elek

(802) 862-8347

russe@vbsr.org

-VBSR Focuses Efforts on Supporting Independent Contractors, Affordable Accessible Child Care-

Burlington, VT – Approximately 175 legislators, state officials, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) members and guests packed Montpelier’s Capitol Plaza for VBSR’s Annual Legislative Reception on Wednesday, February 8th. The event, which was presented by Leonine Public Affairs, was a chance for policy makers and administrative officials to connect with members of the business community who support a triple-bottom-line approach to economic development and prosperity.

“This was one of the largest crowds this event has drawn for us,” noted Jane Campbell, VBSR Executive Director. “When we can gather this many members and this many law makers in the same room, that gives impetus to our work as we move the dial forward in Vermont to create an economy that works for all people and respects the environment.”

Dan Barlow, VBSR Public Policy Manager, was encouraged by the mix of long-time supporters and fresh faces who attended the evening. “We have this new generation of business leaders who grew up with the idea that social responsibility is common sense, and they are engaged and ready to advocate for their vision of a strong and fair economy.”

In addition to food and networking, attendees also heard updates on VBSR’s work in the State House. David Epstein of TruexCullins Architecture and Design, and Jen Chiodo of Cx Associates, shared progress being made by VBSR in the areas of supporting independent contractors, effective use of state contracting, early childhood education and affordability, and a clean water and zero carbon economy.

Wednesday night’s event was presented by Leonine and supported by Ellis-Mills, Green Mountain Power, National Life Group, The Woods Lodge, Vermont Child Care Industry and Careers Council, Vermonters for a New Economy, Washington Electric Coop, and WrightJones PLC.