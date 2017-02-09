Saint Michael’s College joins Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Success

News Release — Saint Michael’s College

February 9, 2017

Saint Michael’s College will be joining more than 100 colleges and universities as part of the Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Success. The Coalition is a diverse group of public and private universities that provide substantial support to lower–resourced and under-represented students, offer responsible student financial aid support, and demonstrate a commitment to student graduation.

Saint Michael’s will accept the Coalition application for admission beginning this fall.

Dr. Sarah Kelly, vice president of enrollment and marketing at Saint Michael’s College, commented on what it means for Saint Michael’s and applicants to the College: “We are excited to be joining the Coalition and to offer prospective students greater access and affordability through the application process,” Kelly said. “The Coalition’s application gets students started with the process of applying to college earlier, and opens up opportunities for students who may not initially consider a Saint Michael’s College education attainable. It also gives us an opportunity to communicate about how great outcomes need to be factored in when considering options.”

Annie Reznik, executive director of the Coalition, said that expanding the group’s membership “creates the potential for outreach efforts to have a broader impact; we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Saint Michael’s to improve college access.”

The mobile-friendly Coalition application includes a suite of online college planning tools—completely free of charge for all high school students — which supports collaborative early engagement outreach efforts by member colleges.

The Coalition was founded on principal values, beliefs, and extensive research to improve the college application process for all students.

More information about the Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Success, including a complete list of members, can be found at http://www.coalitionforcollegeaccess.org/.