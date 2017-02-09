Norwich’s Peace and War Center Presents Author of Book on Ethical Interrogations Paul Topalian

News Release — Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s Peace and War Center in conjunction with the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies presents Paul Topalian, author of “Tradecraft Primer: A Framework for Aspiring Interrogators,” for a talk on ethical interrogation methods to be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Kreitzberg Library Multipurpose Room. The talk will be followed by a Q&A and book signing.

This event is free and open to the public.

Topalian possesses over 30 years experience as an intelligence professional with nearly 20 years in the Asia-Pacific region. He brings with him considerable firsthand multi-agency experience having served throughout the Intelligence Community, to include tours with the Department of Justice. A former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, his senior assignments led him to serve as: Staff Officer within the Director of Central Intelligence Representative’s Office in support of the Pacific Command; Deputy Director for Operations at the Joint Intelligence Center- Pacific; Chief of the Operations Staff for the National Security Agency in Korea; Senior Intelligence Officer in the Department of Justice’s Office of the U.S. Attorney Hawaii; and as a member to the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force in Hawaii. His journey led him overseas to live in Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Hong Kong.

Topalian is a 1971 graduate of Norwich University. His graduate degrees include a MA from the U.S. Naval War College and a MS from Salve Regina University. He is a proud recipient of the national-level Exceptional Intelligence Collector Award under the annual HUMINT (human intelligence) awards program and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation. He is the author of the 2016 book, “Tradecraft Primer: A Framework for Aspiring Interrogators.” In it, Topalian advances an ethics-based standard for interrogation tradecraft guided by our nation’s values and two underlying principles: Do No Harm – Respect Human Rights.