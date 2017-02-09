Natural Resources Secretary Announces Statewide Listening Tour

News Release — Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

February 8, 2017

Media Contact:

Danika Frisbie, 802-622-4122

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore announced today that she will host a listening tour this February and March to hear directly from “our customers” about their experiences interacting with the Agency. The Secretary invites business owners, planners, real estate agents and others with regular business before the Agency to attend one of five public forums being hosted across the state at regional economic development commissions.

“The Governor charged me with protecting and sustaining the health and beauty of Vermont’s forests, waters, and wildlife in part because it’s one of our strongest economic assets,” says Agency Secretary Julie Moore. “The Agency has been a leader in working to continuously improve programs and processes, but we recognize that we can always do better. I invite all Vermonters with regular business before the Agency to come and share your experiences.”

The Agency of Natural Resources oversees permitting processes for state and federally-delegated programs that maintain clean air, water, and soils as well as healthy forests and ecosystems. The Secretary wants to hear about opportunities to further improve the Agency’s current permitting and regulatory systems to deliver better, more efficient business and organizational outcomes while protecting Vermont’s natural resources.

“Vermont’s environmental quality and economic goals are inextricably linked. It’s in the best interest of Vermont’s environment and economic development goals to open this dialogue to spur economic growth while improving compliance with our critical environmental laws and regulations,” comments Agency Deputy Secretary Peter Walke. “I am looking forward to hearing from Vermonters about past concerns and ideas for improvement.”

The feedback gathered during the statewide listening tour will be used to identify opportunities to improve the Agency’s delivery of effective and consistent services. The Agency has been a leader in implementing LEAN and Results Based Outcomes tools, and it will continue to seek ways to provide better, more timely outcomes for Vermonters as part of the Governor’s PIVOT initiative.

Listening tour stop locations and dates are as follows:

· Brattleboro: Thursday, March 2 from 11:00am-12:00pm

Marlboro Graduate Center, 28 Vernon Street (Hosted by Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.)

· Rutland: Wednesday, March 1 from 9:00am-10:00am

Rutland Economic Development Corp., 67 Merchants Row, 3rd Floor

· St. Johnsbury: Thursday, February 23 from 4:00pm-5:00pm

Northeast Vermont Development Authority, 30 Eastern Avenue

· Burlington: Friday, February 24 from 10:00am-11:00am

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, 60 Main Street

· White River Junction: Thursday, March 2 from 2:00pm-3:00pm

Hotel Coolidge, 39 S. Main Street (Hosted by Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission)

No RSVP is required to participate in a discussion. For more information about the listening tour, visit http://www.anr.vermont.gov or call (802) 828-1294.