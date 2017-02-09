 

Leahy Introduces Senate Resolution Affirming That U.S. Does Not Have Religious Or Other Discriminatory Litmus Tests For Refugees

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Feb 8, 2017

WASHINGTON (WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2017) – Following multiple federal court decisions ruling that President Trump’s Muslim ban likely violated the constitution, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) introduced a Senate resolution this week reaffirming that the United States “should remain a global leader in welcoming and providing refuge to refugees and asylum seekers.”

The resolution is similar to Leahy’s religious freedom amendment adopted in the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2015, which drew broad bipartisan support. Leahy’s new Senate resolution, cosponsored by 30 other senators, makes clear that no one should be blocked from entering the United States because of their nationality, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender.

“Adoption of this resolution simply reaffirms the basic principle that this country does not have a litmus test,” Leahy said in a statement. “It will also show that the Senate will not allow fear to undermine the very principles and values that we cherish and that we have sworn to defend.”

The resolution is supported by organizations including Human Rights First, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The text of Senator Leahy’s anti-discrimination resolution is available online. Senator Leahy’s Congressional Record statement is also available online.

