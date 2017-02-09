 

Hearings Scheduled for Proposed Merger of FairPoint and Consolidated Communications

Feb. 9, 2017, 2:42 pm

News Release — Vermont Department of Public Service
February 8, 2017

Contact:
James Porter, Director of Telecommunications and Connectivity
Vermont Department of Public Service
802-828-4003
james.porter@vermont.gov

Montpelier, Vermont – The Public Service Board will hold three public hearings to give citizens an opportunity to provide feedback about the proposed merger between FairPoint Communications and Consolidated Communications. The first hearing is set for February 15th at 6:30 in Montpelier at Union Elementary School. Two additional hearings will take place; the second hearing is scheduled for February 21st at 6:30 at the St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury and the third will be March 2nd at 6:30 at the Bennington Fire Facility in Bennington.

The Public Service Department encourages Vermonters to provide input into the proposed merger between FairPoint Communications and Consolidated Communications. “Public participation is an essential part of the Public Service Board process,” says Commissioner June Tierney, “this is a proceeding that will affect many Vermonters statewide.” Representatives from the Department of Public Service will also be present at the public hearings to hear Vermonters represent their concerns.

The Department will be reviewing financial, operational and service quality impacts on customers to inform its recommendations to the Public Service Board. “The Department is committed to thoroughly reviewing the proposed merger to determine whether it is in the best interest of Vermonters,” says Jim Porter, Director of Telecommunications and Connectivity at the Department of Public Service.

For updated information, please visit the Public Service Board website at http://psb.vermont.gov/. Vermont citizens may also comment on this proceeding by submitting comments in writing to the Department of Public Service, 112 State St., Montpelier VT 05602 or by calling the Consumer Affairs and Public Information Division at 802-828-4078 or by e-mailing psd.consumer@vermont.gov. Additionally, a short web survey is posted on the Department website at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/.

