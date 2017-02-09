Dorset Theatre Festival Receives Matching Grant in Honor of 40th Anniversary Season

News Release — Dorset Theatre Festival

February 9, 2017

Contact:

Natalie Redmond, Marketing Manager: (802) 867-2223, natalie@dorsettheatrefestival.org

$40K FOR THE 40TH MATCHING GRANT ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

DORSET, VT: An anonymous donor is encouraging others to donate to Dorset Theatre Festival by matching up to $40,000 in new and increased gifts during the upcoming 40th anniversary season. As part of the $40k for the 40th Matching Grant, a phone-a-thon will be held later this month.

“We are humbled by the generosity of this amazing donor, who wants to encourage others in our community and region to support Dorset Theatre Festival as we head into our 40th anniversary season,” says Artistic Director Dina Janis.

The $40k for the 40th Matching Grant will match each donation made by individuals who have not previously donated to Dorset Theatre Festival. For returning donors, the grant will match each dollar given above their 2016 donation amount. Additionally, gifts doubled by 2016 donors will be matched in full, doubling the impact of these donations.

“We are so excited and deeply touched by the generosity of this donor. Whether its staging a remarkable production of the highest quality, supporting playwrights through residencies and developing new work, or increasing our educational programs, it is all made possible by our supporters,” says Managing Director Molly Hennighausen.

With an annual expense budget of approximately $850,000, Dorset Theatre Festival receives 52% of its income from contributed sources such as foundations, government grants, corporate contributions, special events, and most notably, individual donations, which alone comprise approximately one third of those funds.

Theatre lovers, community members, and all others who wish to participate in the $40k for the 40th Matching Grant may donate to Dorset Theatre Festival by mailing checks to PO Box 510, Dorset, VT or by giving online at www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.

DORSET THEATRE FESTIVAL

Dorset Theatre Festival, now entering its 40th anniversary season, creates bold and innovative theatre that engages a diverse, multi-generational community, enlightening, entertaining, and inspiring its audience through the celebration of great plays produced with the highest degree of artistry.

For donation and season information, visit Dorset Theatre Festival’s website at www.dorsettheatrefestival.org or call (802) 867-2223.