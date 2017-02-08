VTDigger improves commenting system

VTDigger is always looking for ways to improve our website performance and make quick and easy for our readers to access the news most important to them.
This includes the conversations on our stories in the comment section; as those conversations grow, they become a technology burden for our website infrastructure.
To remedy this, VTDigger will be rolling out a new commenting platform. While the comments you leave on VTDigger will function largely the same, and our commenting policy will not change, the system will look slightly different.
The platform is called Disqus, and it is used by many major publishers, so if you comment elsewhere on the internet, you may have already seen it.
Some advantages of the platform:
- Allows you to discover other comments – on our site and on others – by users whose views you respect.
- Lets you share your comments, or other comments you find valuable, on your personal social networks.
- Real-time responsiveness of the scripts, which removes ambiguity about the number of times a comment was voted up or down.
- Speeds up VTDigger page loads.
We will be migrating existing comments over to the new platform when we launch it. To ensure you don’t have to wait before leaving a comment on the new system, please sign up. When doing so, be sure to use your real name to continue commenting on VTDigger!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
After many years, and more than EIGHTTEEN THOUSAND COMMENTS, I have never had a problem with Disqus.
Now, if only the new comment system could have a ‘made-up-nonsense’ detector!
Allowing correction to be made to posts will be a great help
It will simplify everything. It makes it possible to have a discussion in real time without waiting.
Thanks for writing, Bob.
Unfortunately, we had no choice.
It was either this or elimination of the commenting section altogether.
Our pageloads are too slow and we are losing readers as a result. The Disqus system will make the site faster and will prevent us from having to double our cost for hosting.
We will continue to read comments as we always have. It will block comments from people who use swear words, which will help us with managing the section.
We will continue to use the same moderation process. VTDigger editors will still read every comment.
Thanks Anne. Will the number of words used in comments have the same limits?
“…please sign up.” Where do we “sign up”?
https://disqus.com/next/register/
” To ensure you don’t have to wait before leaving a comment on the new system, please sign up”
Where and when do we sign up?
https://disqus.com/next/register/
I don’t like Disqus. It requires a login across sites, and is thus more of a threat to privacy.
Only one login sets you up for many sites.
About privacy…. anything digitized is NOT private… not even your medical records.
I have more than 18,000 comments up on Disqus. It has been a good system. I hope it never changes.
This is great news. Disqus has never censored me. Conversations take place in real time. How could anything be better?
Forget privacy. It does not exist in the digital world. If you say something, you should be willing to own it. Right?
As a security professional this new system puts all commenters at risk of being tracked and categorized by just about anyone for any purpose.For those in the know they would never use this system a pity,goodby VTDigger,my freedom of speech is no longer free.