Feb. 8, 2017, 4:21 am by 18 Comments

DisqusVTDigger is always looking for ways to improve our website performance and make quick and easy for our readers to access the news most important to them.

This includes the conversations on our stories in the comment section; as those conversations grow, they become a technology burden for our website infrastructure.

To remedy this, VTDigger will be rolling out a new commenting platform. While the comments you leave on VTDigger will function largely the same, and our commenting policy will not change, the system will look slightly different.

The platform is called Disqus, and it is used by many major publishers, so if you comment elsewhere on the internet, you may have already seen it.

Some advantages of the platform:

  • Allows you to discover other comments – on our site and on others – by users whose views you respect.
  • Lets you share your comments, or other comments you find valuable, on your personal social networks.
  • Real-time responsiveness of the scripts, which removes ambiguity about the number of times a comment was voted up or down.
  • Speeds up VTDigger page loads.

We will be migrating existing comments over to the new platform when we launch it. To ensure you don’t have to wait before leaving a comment on the new system, please sign up. When doing so, be sure to use your real name to continue commenting on VTDigger!

Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: agalloway@vtdigger.org

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

18 Comments on "VTDigger improves commenting system"

David Lansman
3 hours 56 minutes ago
Horrible! Yet another way the Internets has co-opted our identities by forcing us to participate in another marketing scheme/scam. By default, Disqus assumes that you don’t want privacy and is designed to ensure that you have none. And, Disqus makes all of the comments that you post on participating sites available to anyone on the Internet. Each Disqus user gets a public page at http://disqus.com/%5BYourDisqusID%5D on which your comments and links to their sources are published. You cannot delete or hide any comments on your page. Disqus makes cyberstalking easy and unavoidable. Disqus users can follow any other’s comments, receiving… Read more »
rosemarie jackowski
14 minutes 20 seconds ago

After many years, and more than EIGHTTEEN THOUSAND COMMENTS, I have never had a problem with Disqus.

Chet Harding
1 hour 44 minutes ago

Now, if only the new comment system could have a ‘made-up-nonsense’ detector!

Timothy Price
1 hour 43 minutes ago

Allowing correction to be made to posts will be a great help

Bob Zeliff
1 hour 33 minutes ago
I think this is a bad idea. It disconnects Vt Digger from engaging with their readers and commenters. It inserts a 3rd party who contracts (at some cost I’m sure) to manipulate the comments. This does free someone at VTDigger from reading the comments. This will make it FAR less likely for the authors or editor from reading comments from readers who help pay VTDiggers bills. I do not think this is a good thing. I think it breaks much of the bonds or the readers / commenters that has made VTDigger successful. It also clearly makes if more difficult… Read more »
rosemarie jackowski
17 minutes 54 seconds ago

It will simplify everything. It makes it possible to have a discussion in real time without waiting.

Anne Galloway
12 minutes 42 seconds ago

Thanks for writing, Bob.

Unfortunately, we had no choice.

It was either this or elimination of the commenting section altogether.

Our pageloads are too slow and we are losing readers as a result. The Disqus system will make the site faster and will prevent us from having to double our cost for hosting.

We will continue to read comments as we always have. It will block comments from people who use swear words, which will help us with managing the section.

Cate Chant
7 minutes 21 seconds ago

We will continue to use the same moderation process. VTDigger editors will still read every comment.

James Rude
1 hour 25 minutes ago

Thanks Anne. Will the number of words used in comments have the same limits?

Paul Richards
1 hour 15 minutes ago

“…please sign up.” Where do we “sign up”?

Cate Chant
9 minutes 30 seconds ago

https://disqus.com/next/register/

Raymond M Gonda
1 hour 3 minutes ago

” To ensure you don’t have to wait before leaving a comment on the new system, please sign up”

Where and when do we sign up?

Cate Chant
9 minutes 46 seconds ago

https://disqus.com/next/register/

Moshe Braner
52 minutes 36 seconds ago

I don’t like Disqus. It requires a login across sites, and is thus more of a threat to privacy.

rosemarie jackowski
20 minutes 17 seconds ago

Only one login sets you up for many sites.
About privacy…. anything digitized is NOT private… not even your medical records.

rosemarie jackowski
40 minutes 7 seconds ago

I have more than 18,000 comments up on Disqus. It has been a good system. I hope it never changes.

rosemarie jackowski
7 minutes 46 seconds ago

This is great news. Disqus has never censored me. Conversations take place in real time. How could anything be better?

Forget privacy. It does not exist in the digital world. If you say something, you should be willing to own it. Right?

Bill Olenick
6 minutes 21 seconds ago

As a security professional this new system puts all commenters at risk of being tracked and categorized by just about anyone for any purpose.For those in the know they would never use this system a pity,goodby VTDigger,my freedom of speech is no longer free.

