VTDigger improves commenting system

VTDigger is always looking for ways to improve our website performance and make quick and easy for our readers to access the news most important to them.

This includes the conversations on our stories in the comment section; as those conversations grow, they become a technology burden for our website infrastructure.

To remedy this, VTDigger will be rolling out a new commenting platform. While the comments you leave on VTDigger will function largely the same, and our commenting policy will not change, the system will look slightly different.

The platform is called Disqus, and it is used by many major publishers, so if you comment elsewhere on the internet, you may have already seen it.

Some advantages of the platform:

Allows you to discover other comments – on our site and on others – by users whose views you respect.

Lets you share your comments, or other comments you find valuable, on your personal social networks.

Real-time responsiveness of the scripts, which removes ambiguity about the number of times a comment was voted up or down.

Speeds up VTDigger page loads.

We will be migrating existing comments over to the new platform when we launch it. To ensure you don’t have to wait before leaving a comment on the new system, please sign up. When doing so, be sure to use your real name to continue commenting on VTDigger!