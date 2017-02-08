The Sharon Academy Middle School Announces Pat Woodin Scholarship

News Release — The Sharon Academy

February 7, 2017

Contact:

Amber Wylie

(802) 763.2500 x220

SHARON, VT — The Sharon Academy Middle School today announced The Pat Woodin Scholarship, the school’s first-ever scholarship program, to begin in September 2017 for students entering the 7th or 8th grade who demonstrate a need for financial aid.

Each scholarship can cover up to $10,000 of tuition expenses. Up to six scholarships will be awarded.

The scholarships are made possible thanks to generous individuals who have made contributions to Phase I of The Sharon Academy’s Next Twenty Years Fundraising Campaign. Over $1 million has already been raised in support of several initiatives, including scholarship and financial aid, toward a $1.5 million goal.

The Pat Woodin Scholarship Fund is named for a beloved member of The Sharon Academy (TSA) community who passed away in 2013. Pat Woodin was the school’s first Internet Technology Director and a parent of three TSA alumni, Maeghan, Bekah, and Tim. Pat and her husband, Joe Woodin, former CEO at Gifford Medical Center, were especially active in their support of the school.

“Pat embodied the spirit of TSA with her warm and open heart,” said Michael Livingston, Head of School at The Sharon Academy. “She was dedicated to the students here. Pat believed that families should be able to choose the school which is the best fit for their student, regardless of socio-economic status or whether they live in a school choice town. We are honored to announce our first scholarship program in her name.”

Applicants will be assessed based on a written scholarship application and an interview with the Director of the Middle School. Successful scholarship applicants will demonstrate: financial need, strong academic curiosity, respect for self and others, diverse interests and talents, and a willingness to work hard as active members of the TSA community.

The Sharon Academy has an open enrollment policy and enrollment occurs on a first-come, first-served basis. The Sharon Academy Middle School is a lively, academically rigorous learning environment that nurtures intelligent, independent, and creative thinking in a small school community.

Families who receive a scholarship will be required to cover the difference between any award and full tuition. Tuition for the 2016-2017 academic year was $14,773. Tuition for 2017-2018 will be set by the end of February. TSA’s first priority deadline for scholarships is April 14, 2017. Applications received after that date will be considered only if funds remain available.

“It’s very moving to have Pat’s memory be a part of this important scholarship,” said Joe Woodin, Pat’s widower. “I look forward to working to build this fund so that it can help motivated students benefit from TSA’s personalized and challenging program for many years.”

For more information about enrollment at The Sharon Academy or TSA’s new need-based scholarship, please contact:

Amber Wylie, Director of Enrollment

(802) 763.2500 x220

awylie@sharonacademy.net

To make a contribution to The Pat Woodin Scholarship Fund to support need-based scholarship at The Sharon Academy, contact:

Jenn Hayslett, Sr. Director for Development

(802) 236-9598 x 227

jhayslett@sharonacademy.net