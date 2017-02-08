Rutland Hospice Volunteer Training Starts in March

News Release — Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice

Feb. 7, 2017

Media Contact:

Bernadette Celeste Robin

802.770.1520

Bernadette@ravnah.org

Specially trained volunteers have tremendous impact on lives of patients, caregivers and families

RUTLAND, VT (2/7/2017) – The Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice (RAVNAH) is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers beginning on Thursday, March 23 from 4:30 to 7:30pm. The four-week session runs every Thursday and Saturday, with Saturday sessions from 9am-noon. Training will conclude on Saturday, April 15.

The training course will be held at the Rutland office of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region on Seven Albert Cree Drive in Rutland. Pre-registration is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required.

Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual care giving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.

After completing the class, volunteers can provide respite for caregivers, offer companionship for the patient, run errands and help families and patients in many meaningful ways. Community members are encouraged to join the VNA’s supportive and rewarding Hospice volunteer program where they can contribute their unique interests, skills, and talents.

“Whether someone is interested in providing direct or indirect support, hospice volunteers are an integral part of the hospice team,” said John Campbell, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator. “Hospice volunteering allows exceptional, caring individuals to use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers, and families with the most peaceful and comfortable end-of-life experience possible…and there are benefits to our volunteers. Not only do our volunteers tell us they have a deeper understanding of death and dying, but they also gain an enriched sense of other cultures and beliefs and have an enhanced sense of fulfillment to the community.”

For more information or to enroll call John Campbell at 802.770.1683 or email at jcampbell@ravnah.org.