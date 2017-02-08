Maine Dairy and Forages Expert Tapped as Keynote Speaker at Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference

News Release — UVM Extension
Feb. 8, 2017
Contact:
Deb Heleba
(802) 656-4046
E-mail: debra.heleba@uvm.edu
Randolph Center–Rick Kersbergen, a sustainable dairy and forage systems specialist with University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will give the keynote talk at the annual Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference.
Kersbergen will describe nutritional strategies for optimal herd health and performance at the March 9 conference at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. He will give a second talk on Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship, a national program that helps train new graziers through a combination of on-farm employment and mentorship.
The conference is co-sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program and NOFA Vermont’s Organic Dairy and Livestock Technical Assistance Program. The registration fee, due by March 1, is $25 and includes lunch and conference materials.
Register online at www.regonline.com/organicdairy or send a check, made payable to University of Vermont, to UVM Extension, attn: Organic Dairy Conference, 278 South Main St., Ste. 2, St. Albans, VT 05478. Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to attend is asked to contact Susan Brouillette at (802) 524-6501, ext. 432, by Feb. 23.
As a follow up to Kersbergen’s keynote address, organic dairy farmers Brent Beidler, Randolph Center, and Earl Fournier, West Swanton, will share the nutritional strategies they follow for their livestock. Heather Darby, UVM Extension agronomist; Sarah Flack, a grazing consultant from Fairfield; and Caleb Goossen, UVM plant and soil science graduate student; will provide updates on research projects focusing on grass-fed milk, annual forages, pasture fertility and supplemental feeding strategies.
Stephanie Walsh, NOFA Vermont, will give an overview of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program’s outdoor access (OA) requirements. She will be joined by John Porter, University of New Hampshire emeritus dairy specialist, who will discuss creative facility options to help farmers meet these requirements. Organic dairy farmers Geordie Lynd, Walden, and Henry Pearl, Danville, will describe changes they have made to their farms to meet both OA requirements and required agricultural practices under Vermont’s new water quality law.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.