Group Heart Show at Rustic Roots Benefits Youth in Burlington

News Release — Rustic Roots

Jan. 31, 2017

Contact:

Ashley Campbell

Rustic Roots

195 Falls Road

Shelburne, VT 05482

802.985.9511

The heart of an artist – what does it look like? Some have gears, some have glitter, some have spaceships and others have shrimp. You can see over 70 artist-interpreted hearts for yourself in the dining room at Rustic Roots at their first annual “heART Show” & benefit. The eclectic array of pieces is on display February 1st through March 26th. Contributing artists of all ages have used a wide range of media to create their pieces, including quilted textiles, paint, illustration, clay, welded metal, text collage and more.

The artists, along with Rustic Roots co-owner Ashley Campbell and her staff, have put together the show with a bigger picture in mind. All sales from the heART Show will benefit

Burlington’s Spectrum Youth & Family Services. Spectrum’s Executive Director Mark Redmond says, “we are so grateful to Rustic Roots and these talented artists for supporting our youth with this beautiful heARTwork.” The goal for this show is to raise $3,000 towards ensuring Vermont’s young people have a roof over their heads in the cold, a caring community, hot meals, and a place to turn when there’s nowhere else.

And that’s where you come in. Each “heARTwork” will be available for purchase via online auction running from 2/1 through 2/13. Any hearts not sold through the auction will be available through the restaurant for $75/each. This is a perfect opportunity for buyers looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift to surprise their loved one, support local artists and a great cause all in one.

Bid today on a heARTwork at www.32auctions.com/heartshow17. Rustic Roots hosts rotating exhibitions throughout the year featuring work by emerging and established visual artists. For more information please visit rusticrootsvt.com/artists, or contact Ashley Campbell at 802-985-9511.