Group Heart Show at Rustic Roots Benefits Youth in Burlington

News Release — Rustic Roots
Jan. 31, 2017
Contact:
Ashley Campbell
Rustic Roots
195 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
802.985.9511
The heart of an artist – what does it look like? Some have gears, some have glitter, some have spaceships and others have shrimp. You can see over 70 artist-interpreted hearts for yourself in the dining room at Rustic Roots at their first annual “heART Show” & benefit. The eclectic array of pieces is on display February 1st through March 26th. Contributing artists of all ages have used a wide range of media to create their pieces, including quilted textiles, paint, illustration, clay, welded metal, text collage and more.
The artists, along with Rustic Roots co-owner Ashley Campbell and her staff, have put together the show with a bigger picture in mind. All sales from the heART Show will benefit
Burlington’s Spectrum Youth & Family Services. Spectrum’s Executive Director Mark Redmond says, “we are so grateful to Rustic Roots and these talented artists for supporting our youth with this beautiful heARTwork.” The goal for this show is to raise $3,000 towards ensuring Vermont’s young people have a roof over their heads in the cold, a caring community, hot meals, and a place to turn when there’s nowhere else.
And that’s where you come in. Each “heARTwork” will be available for purchase via online auction running from 2/1 through 2/13. Any hearts not sold through the auction will be available through the restaurant for $75/each. This is a perfect opportunity for buyers looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift to surprise their loved one, support local artists and a great cause all in one.
Bid today on a heARTwork at www.32auctions.com/heartshow17. Rustic Roots hosts rotating exhibitions throughout the year featuring work by emerging and established visual artists. For more information please visit rusticrootsvt.com/artists, or contact Ashley Campbell at 802-985-9511.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.