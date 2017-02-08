Green Mountain Power Sees Increase in Customer Satisfaction

News Release — Green Mountain Power

Feb. 8, 2017

New Study Finds Overall Customer Satisfaction Increased to 94%

Colchester, Vt. – A recent survey of its customers, required by the Vermont Public Service Board, found that 94 percent of Green Mountain Power customers are satisfied with the company, which is an increase of two percentage points over the previous year and four percentage points over the same quarter in 2015. The company conducts an ongoing survey of customer satisfaction and achieved this high quality service level in late 2016.

“I am incredibly pleased by these scores,” said Mary Powell, President and CEO at Green Mountain Power. “We routinely meet with and talk to our customers to learn directly from them what they want from their energy company. And we hear resoundingly they expect affordable, low-carbon, and reliable power, and responsive customer service. Everything we do at Green Mountain Power is connected to these customer priorities.”

The telephone survey of 400 customers who recently interacted with Green Mountain Power asks about many aspects of GMP’s service, including courtesy of the representative, personal attention, ability to handle request, electric service reliability, time to restore power, communications, professionalism, and wait time.

“I’m impressed with the commitment and excellent service provide by the customer service personnel at the GMP call center,” said the property manager of the Williston Eastview Condos. “I was particularly impressed with one customer care representative who worked with me to resolve a very complicated issue in a very thorough, patient and professional manner. It is just one example of great service from a dedicated team at GMP.”

In addition to customer satisfaction, reliability is critically important to customers and in late 2016, 96 percent say GMP provides reliable electric service.

“Customer confidence and satisfaction is central to everything we do at Green Mountain Power from storm restoration to customer service inquiries,” Powell explained. “Our teams work very hard to ensure a positive customer experience by providing the most reliable, clean, and cost-effective power we possibly can.”

The survey was conducted by a professional independent survey company, Metrix Matrix, and is required by the Vermont Public Service Department to measure quality levels and customer satisfaction. In addition to filing the report with the Vermont Public Service Department for its review, the full report is available here: http://www.greenmountainpower.com/2017/02/08/customer-satisfaction-study/