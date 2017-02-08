Cuban Agroecology Expert to keynote at NOFA Winter Conference

News Release — Vermont Caribbean Institute

Feb. 5, 2017

Media Contact:

Margarita Fernandez, Executive Director, Vermont Caribbean Institute

margarita@vtcaribbean.org or 802-734-4171

February 5, 2017 (Burlington, VT)— This year’s NOFA Winter Conference (February 18-20 at UVM’s Davis Center) has broadened its scope beyond borders to look globally at the international grassroots movement towards sustainable agriculture and food sovereignty, featuring two international ‘greats’ in the field, who bring their expertise and rich experience in activism, along with messages of hope and resilience. Under the auspices of the Vermont Caribbean Institute (VCI) with funding provided by Johnny’s Seeds, Dr. Fernando Funes of Cuba will deliver Saturday’s keynote address. As an agronomist and farmer with over 20 years of experience in organic farming and agroecology, Dr. Funes has been a leader and champion of Cuba’s food revolution. Vermonters and other global citizens can draw many lessons from this small island nation that has become a shining example of the success of agroecology to not only feed a population, but also to create right livelihoods, greater autonomy and ecological resilience. Conference participants will appreciate Dr. Funes’ emphasis on scientific knowledge alongside cultural traditions, sense of place, respect for the environment and the importance of eating local, organic food. This is a very exciting time to come hear about Cuba’s thriving agroecology movement in the face of a rapidly changing and also uncertain environment given the recent death of Fidel Castro and the new US administration under Trump.

The Vermont Caribbean Institute believes in the power of cross cultural dialogue and exchange to foster partnerships between Vermont and Cuba in order to share best practices and innovate new approaches to common challenges related to climate change, biodiversity loss, hunger, and poverty. For more information, please visit www.vtcaribbean.org

For more information on the conference and to register, please visit the following link: http://nofavt.org/events/35th-annual-winter-conference

About VCI: The Vermont Caribbean Institute is a Burlington based small non-profit that creates sustainable solutions to strengthen communities in the Caribbean and U.S. by designing people-to-people and educational travel opportunities and implementing collaborative projects to address today’s most pressing challenges. vtcaribbean.org