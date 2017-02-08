Burlington City Council cracks down on lighting up in public parks 

BURLINGTON — In a unanimous vote Monday night, city councilors adopted an ordinance that further restricts tobacco use in city parks.
The original ordinance aimed to prohibit smoking in all parks, but was referred to the Parks, Arts and Culture Commission for amendment.
The new provision bans lighting up in neighborhood parks and along city beaches. The city will provide designated smoking areas in larger parks like Battery, Leddy, Oakledge, North Beach, and Waterfront.
“This is not much different than the ban we have now which is never enforced,” Councilor David Hartnett said. “There’s no signage. It’s actually a joke.”
Under the new ordinance the city plans to erect and maintain no-smoking signage as well as indicators for designated smoking areas. Enforcement, however, remains widely up to the public.
“Enforcement comes from the public, not the police or Parks Department,” councilor Joan Shannon said.
The ban is part of a string of no-smoking efforts by the city, including a 2014 ordinance that banned smoking on Church Street.
Councilor Karen Paul said a memo would be circulated to all slip and mooring holders at Perkin’s Pier, informing them that smoking on the docks is now prohibited.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.