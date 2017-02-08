BMC Chamber Music Series Continues Feb. 24 with Musicians from Marlboro

News Release — Brattleboro Music Center

Feb. 8, 2017

Contact:

Carmelle Druchniak

carmdru@gmail.com

603-785-8027

BRATTLEBORO, VT – February 8, 2017 – The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Music Series continues Friday, February 24, with a performance by Musicians from Marlboro.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 pm at the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St, Brattleboro.

Selections by Haydn, Adès, Fauré, and Brahms will be performed by Gabriele Carcano on piano, Michelle Ross and Scott St. John on violin, Maiya Papach and Emily Deans on viola, and Matthew Zalkind on cello.

The BMC Chamber Music Series features artists and ensembles with international reputations, as well as gifted emerging young artists, performing chamber music of the highest quality.

Musicians from Marlboro, the touring extension of the Marlboro (VT) Music Festival, features exceptional young professional musicians together with seasoned artists in varied chamber music programs. Their concerts offer audiences the chance to discover seldom-heard masterworks and enjoy fresh interpretations of chamber music favorites.

Pianist Gabriele Carcano is equally at home in recital, as a soloist with orchestras, and as a chamber musician. His 2015/16 season included debut recitals in Tokyo and at the Mariinsky International Piano Festival in St Petersburg, as well as a residency project at the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris. Chamber music appearances include Eindhoven at Muziekgebouw Frits Philips with Itamar Zorman; the Krzyzowa Festival; the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival; and a tour with the Tel Aviv Wind Quintet in Israel.

Violinist Michelle Ross is unique as a solo artist, composer, and chamber musician. Recent highlights include her Carnegie Hall debut with Maestro Harry Bicket and her European debut as both soloist and conductor with the Orchestre de Chambre de Paris, at the Cité de la musique-Philharmonie de Paris.

Scott St. John, also on violin, was a member of the St. Lawrence String Quartet from 2006 to 2013, performing over 100 concerts worldwide every year. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1988 after winning first prize in the Alexander Schneider Competition; he has also won the Young Concert Artists Award and an Avery Fisher Career Grant. His solo recordings include an all-Dvořák CD, a disc featuring Poulenc and Martinů with pianist Rena Sharon, and two volumes of Paganini works for violin and guitar.

Violist Emily Deans has been the recipient of numerous awards, winning first place and the Audience Award in the 2009 Washington International Competition for Strings; second place and the Primrose Prize in the 2008 Primrose Viola Competition; and fourth place in the 2008 Irving M. Klein International Competition for Strings. Her appearances include the Olympic Music Festival, the Caramoor Rising Stars series, the Phillips Collection, Festival & Rencontres de Musique de Chambre duLarzac, and Open Chamber Music at Prussia Cove. She has also performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Maiya Papach is principal violist of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. She has made frequent national and international appearances as a chamber musician, performing both traditional and contemporary repertoire. She is a founding member of the International Contemporary Ensemble, with whom she has performed frequently at Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and dozens of other venues.

Cellist Matthew Zalkind was awarded First Prize in the Washington International Competition, as well as top prizes in the Beijing International Cello Competition, Korea’s Isang Yun Gyeongnam International Competition, and the Juilliard School Competition. An active chamber musician, he has participated in numerous festivals, including Marlboro, Music from Angel Fire, Olympic Music Festival, Innsbrook Institute, Twickenham Festival, and Ravinia’s Steans Institute. Mr. Zalkind has performed chamber music at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, New York’s Alice Tully Hall, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Individual tickets are available with preferred seating for $30 (guaranteed only with advance purchase). General seating tickets are $20, with general seating discounts available based on need.

For more information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523.