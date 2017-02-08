12th Annual Peak Pitch Vermont Gives Entrepreneurs a Lift

News Release — FreshTracks Capital

Feb. 8, 2017

Contact:

Holly Killary

802-923-1500

hkillary@freshtrackscap.com

We invite entrepreneurs to tune their skis, boards and their pitch!

Shelburne, VT—February 8, 2017—FreshTracks Capital, Vermont’s Venture Capital Firm, announces the return of Peak Pitch Vermont on Thursday March 9th. Now in its twelfth year, Peak Pitch brings entrepreneurs and investors together for a unique version of the classic “elevator pitch.” In the traditional elevator pitch, entrepreneurs take advantage of an opportunity to share an elevator ride with a potential investor or adviser and present their business idea. At Peak Pitch, a shared chairlift ride gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch and tune their business plans to a variety of venture capitalists, angel investors, commercial bank officers, and other entrepreneurial advisors as they ride up the mountain on a chair lift.

Peak Pitch combines business networking and skiing or boarding in a relaxed setting at Sugarbush Resort while providing a chance for entrepreneurs and investors to connect with the resources they need to grow their businesses. For many attendees, the event provides invaluable business connections and can provide a pathway to investment. Entrepreneurs and Investors should register early since space is limited.

The Peak Pitch Vermont 2017 event is Presented by FreshTracks Capital, generously hosted by Sugarbush Resort and features our Premium Sponsors Gravel & Shea, Gallagher Flynn & Co., and Cross Insurance. Founding sponsors Merritt & Merritt and the VT Department of Economic Development are joined this year with support from the Flexible Capital Fund, Milk Money, North Country Angels, VT Community Loan Fund, Trust Company of VT, LaunchVT, Moulton Law Group, UVM Office of the VP for Research, Merchants Bank, VT Tech Council, VSECU, Dinse, Champlain College BYOBiz and the UVM Office of Technology Commercialization.

To register as an investor or entrepreneur for the event, please visit the link below. See you on the slopes! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peak-pitch-vermont-2017-sugarbush-tickets-31302127506.