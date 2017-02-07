VLS Students Present ‘The Vagina Monologues’ for V-Day

News Release — Vermont Law School

Feb. 7, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Feb. 7, 2017––Vermont Law School students will host a V-Day event with playwright Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Chase Community Center at VLS. Event proceeds will benefit Safeline, a local nonprofit that works to end physical, emotional, and sexual violence.

Sponsored by VLS student groups Alliance, If/When/How, and Women’s Law Group, the V-Day event will begin with a reception at 7 p.m. followed at 7:30 p.m. by an adaptation of Ensler’s award-winning play. Since 1996, “The Vagina Monologues” has given voice to experiences and feelings not previously exposed in public and brought a deeper consciousness to the conversation around ending violence against women and girls. Some monologues are playful, while others seek to heal.

V-Day is a global movement to increase awareness and provide support for anti-violence organizations. It generates broader attention to the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation, and sex slavery.

Ticket sales, $5 in advance and $8 at the door, benefit Safeline. To purchase tickets online, visit Eventbrite. For more information about Safeline, visit orgsites.com/vt/safeline1.

Alliance is a coalition of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, and straight members of the VLS community who strive to achieve equality before the law; educate the community about LGBTQQ identities; oppose homophobia and heterosexism; sponsor conferences, speakers, and social events; and promote diversity in the Vermont community.

The Women’s Law Group was organized in 1981 by VLS students and faculty interested in the evolving status of women and the law. WLG strives to establish a support network for women in law school, foster professional success for its members, promote equal participation of women in the legal profession, advance equal application of the law to all women, and support an awareness of issues concerning women and the law. WLG sponsors various activities, including an annual conference, domestic violence panel, guest speakers, and community awareness projects relating to women’s issues.

The VLS chapter of If/When/How, formerly Law Students for Reproductive Justice, aims to construct legally tenable, realistically accessible avenues for informed, consensual, unobstructed decision-making about education, sex, contraception, sterilization, abortion, procreation, birthing and parenting. Reproductive justice recognizes the ways race, class, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender expression, immigration status, and ability impact access, agency, and autonomy to shape one’s reproductive destiny.

For more information about student groups at Vermont Law School, visit vermontlaw.edu/community/student-groups.