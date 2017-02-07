News Release — Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition
Feb. 7, 2017
Contact:
Linda Huebner: 802-368-7269 home • 413-727-2437 cell •
Email: VCCC.inquiries@gmail.com
Vermont Residents Protest Against Coyote Killing Contests
Saturday, February 11 from 1-3 pm, Bristol Village Green
What: Vermont residents will gather to oppose a coyote killing contest that is set to take place in Bristol the weekend of the protest. Killing contests, like the one in Bristol, are not rooted in any sound wildlife management or conservation principles, yet they are not prohibited under Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s hunting regulations and are therefore legal.
During these killing contests, contestants win prizes for killing the most coyotes or largest coyote, and a variety of other categories. “These contests send a chilling message that killing is fun, wild animals are disposable, and life is cheap. The contests also serve no ecological purpose; they are at odds with all principles of conservation biology and ecosystem-based management. Far from offering any beneficial management purpose, wildlife killing contests simply promote gratuitous violence, the destruction of countless magnificent and ecologically vital apex predators.” ~ Project Coyote
Coyotes receive virtually zero protections in Vermont and may be killed 365 days/year, day or night with no bag limits.
Who: The Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition is a group of Vermont landowners, farmers, wildlife biologists, veterinarians, wildlife photographers and others who are seeking more humane regulations for Vermont’s coyotes.
When: Saturday, February 11, 1-3 pm
Where: Bristol Village Green, Bristol, Vermont
Why: To protest the legal coyote killing contest planned for February 9-12th. Prizes will be awarded for the three biggest ‘dogs’ killed. There are no limits on the numbers of coyotes killed and they may be killed anywhere in the state and brought to the weigh in on Sunday, February 12 at 12 Estey Road in Bristol.
