VCME Opens Season with Collaboration of Poet, Cartoonist, Composer

News Release — Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble

February 6, 2017

Contact:

Steven Klimowski, Artistic Director

(802) 849-6900

c. (802) 777-7361

clarcell@vcme.org

www.vcme.org

The Seagull and the Star – a collaboration of poet Sydney Lea, composer Joseph Hallman and cartoonist James Kochalka

Friday, February 17, 2017 | 7:30 P.M. Unitarian Church

130 Main Street, Montpelier

TICKETS (at the door) by donation: suggested $25 regular/ $12 students

Saturday, February 18, 2017 | 7:30 P.M. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater Burlington, Vermont

TICKETS (at the door) by donation: suggested $25 regular/ $12 students

Last year Vermont’s former poet laureate, Sydney Lea, had the idea of collaborating with the former state cartoonist, James Kochalka and the brilliant composer Joseph Hallman. He asked VCME to supply the musicians, the rest of the program and the production. The result has been lots of creative activity from Vermont’s most creative artists in three genres. The first half of the program will feature music by J. S. Bach, Charles Koechlin and Eric Dolphy/Billie Holiday with our poet choosing and writing poems in response. The second half of the concert reverses the process with the poem coming first and the music and cartoons written/drawn in response. The music is a major new work by Joseph Hallman (25 minutes long). The 13 new cartoons by James Kochalka will be projected during the performance. The musicians include: Berta Frank, flute/piccolo; Steven Klimowski, clarinet/bass clarinet; Bonnie Thurber Klimowski, cello, Letitia Quante, violin; Elizabeth Reid, viola. The program includes: J. S. Bach: Prelude from Suite #1 for cello; Charles Koechlin: Sonata Pour Deux; Eric Dolphy: Improvisation on “God Bless the Child”; Joseph Hallman: The Seagull and the Star.

The Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble (VCME) is a new music ensemble specializing in the performance and recording of rarely heard 20th and 21st Century chamber music and works by living composers. The ensemble also regularly commissions today’s composers and facilitates outreach activities. VCME has made a significant contribution to the music scene in Vermont with over 130 commissioned works and many more premiere performances. VCME gives annual concert presentations in Burlington & Montpelier, provides professional development support for composers and performers, and conducts outreach activities for students of all ages.

For more information on the concert, cartoons or poems contact Artistic Director, Steven Klimowski at clarcell@vcme.org or 802-777-7361.

