Lawmakers: Scott budget proposal shorts Medicaid projection - VTDigger

Legislative fiscal leaders say the governor’s proposed budget does not fully fund the amount Medicaid is expected to cost next year.

After legislative budget analysts combed Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, they determined that the figures used for Medicaid are inconsistent with a forecast that members of the administration agreed to last month.

Through a consensus revenue process, representatives from the administration and the Legislature put together projections for the expected caseload and cost for Medicaid in the coming fiscal year. That projection was then adopted unanimously by the Emergency Board, a panel consisting of the governor, the secretary of administration and the chairs of four legislative finance committees.

At the same meeting in January, the board also agreed on updated projections for how much state revenue is expected in the coming year.

However, when legislative fiscal analysts reviewed Scott’s proposed budget, they found he had used figures different from those they agreed upon.

According to the nonpartisan legislative Joint Fiscal Office, $10 million of general fund money for the Medicaid program is held in a reserve fund under Scott’s budget proposal rather than slated to be spent.

Lawmakers sent a letter to the governor Monday asking for more information about his proposal and saying it is a shift from tradition.

“If our understanding is correct, this is a break with decades of past practice and undermines the consensus process,” the money committee chairs wrote.

The legislators asked Scott to convene the Emergency Board to review the reason for the discrepancy.

Scott’s administration will be giving legislators more information about the Medicaid appropriation later this week, according to members of his team.

Finance and Management Commissioner Andy Pallito said the full amount of general fund dollars to support the Medicaid consensus forecast “has been accounted for.” The governor proposes putting $10 million of the total projected general fund Medicaid need into a reserve fund, rather than into the budget.

The governor’s proposal “marries the consensus forecast with fiscal discipline,” Pallito said.

The projections for the Medicaid program were informed by an independent actuary who offered some insight as the state went through the process of redetermining people’s eligibility for Medicaid. The Medicaid program has been running below budget recently, and enrollment has been down.

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said to her knowledge it is the first time a governor has not followed the forecast the Emergency Board adopted since the process went into place. Kitchel is one of the lawmakers who signed the letter.

The move in the governor’s budget creates a practical issue, she said. Though the $10 million would be available if the Medicaid program needs it, that money would count as a one-time expense, like dipping into a savings account, instead of including it in the budget base.

“We’ve been very, very committed to building a budget that does not to the best of our knowledge result in underfunding an estimated expenditure,” Kitchel said.

Before the consensus forecast process was implemented more than a decade ago, according to Kitchel, there was a “data battle” between analysts for each branch of government regarding projections for major building blocks of the budget, such as how much tax revenue or Medicaid demand there would be in a particular year. With the consensus process, everybody is on the same page.

Kitchel said Scott’s decision to put part of the expected Medicaid expense into a reserve fund risks undermining the process.

“On what basis do we pick and choose when we like the consensus forecast?” Kitchel said.