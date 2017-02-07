Don Keelan: A May Town Meeting Day has advantages

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Don Keelan, a certified public accountant and resident of Arlington. The piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Throughout Vermont, town officials are working diligently to prepare for Town Meeting Day, which will be on March 7. Countless reports are being compiled; financial data pertaining to school and town/village budgets is being reconciled. The information needs to be in the hands of residents before Town Meeting Day. It is and has always been a race to meet the deadline. The question to ask, then, is: Can the date not be in March, but in May?
By proposing such a question, I am butting up against a longstanding tradition and I also realize change does not come quickly, if at all. Maybe it is time to reconsider the date for town meeting, if for no other reason than to have greater participation.
I noted in my March 2015 column that the attendance at our Arlington town meeting was a paltry 5 percent of the 1,743 registered voters, and the school budget voted upon was $7 million.
There were a host of reasons that might have justified the low attendance – it was a horrible evening to drive to the high school gym, our local access TV station was broadcasting the evening’s proceedings live, the school’s basketball team was engaged, a substantial portion of the town’s taxpayers are on income sensitivity, and of course most folks continue to believe that they can’t change anything, so why brave the elements?
Even if non-resident second home owners can’t vote, having them join in discussing their town’s affairs would be a welcomed addition.
I will add another possible reason for the low turnout – the financial reports presented are confusing, with a blizzard of data which is not presented in a concise and understandable format. To have to read and make sense out of pages of eight to 10 columns of data can be a difficult job, even for the most experienced financial person.
So what can change? First let’s schedule the meeting in May when there is a chance to have more reasonable weather. Furthermore, we are no longer an agricultural society and early spring planting is not an issue. Perhaps we might provide an opportunity to the “snowbirds” to come back and participate. In Arlington’s neighboring communities, over 50 percent of the residents are in southern climes during the winter months.
Also, by having town meeting in May, it might provide an opportunity for non-resident second home owners to be in attendance. Even if they can’t vote, having them join in discussing their town’s affairs would be a welcomed addition. It should be obvious that such folks care about the town that they have made an investment in and spend time and resources in as well. Their ideas and suggestions could have constructive and positive merit.
Another suggestion would be for the town and village leaders to dispense with sitting at a table in front of the meeting hall’s gathering. Instead, circle the attendees chairs around the presenters “head table” so those in attendance can see one another – there is no front or back in the meeting hall.
Apathy has creeped into and taken hold of our state’s longstanding tradition of participation in Town Meeting Day. What might have been a tradition for generations is not working in the 21s t century. If that is indeed the case, then why should we not look to reverse it? So much effort goes into preparing for the day/evening event and it is disheartening to see so few citizens participate. To hold onto a tradition (that being the time of year that the meeting takes place) that no longer works is not constructive and by tweaking some of the longstanding procedures and reports, we can make Town Meeting Day something in which our full time, part-time, and second home neighbors can’t wait to be present and participate.
Even the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus annual event recognized that change was needed.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.