 

Sanders Statement on Decision Halting Trump’s Travel Ban

Feb. 4, 2017

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 4 – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement after U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry by people from seven predominantly Muslim nations:

“I was heartened by Judge Robart’s decision to halt the Trump administration’s immigration order. The administration’s executive order raises very serious constitutional questions, has thrown the enforcement of our immigration laws into chaos and further sewn divisive, xenophobic and hateful rhetoric into our national discussion. The executive order’s religious test runs afoul of our constitutional protections and who we are as a nation. This was a good day for our system of checks and balances.”

