 

Report predicts big financial return on child care expansion

Feb. 6, 2017, 7:58 pm by Leave a Comment

A new report finds that expanding and investing in high-quality child care and early education would be an economic boon to the state.

For every dollar Vermont spends on such programs, the state could reap $3.08 back, according to a report by the Vermont Business Roundtable’s Research and Education Foundation.

The paper lays out what the researchers believe would happen if all Vermont families could access high-quality, affordable child care and early learning programs.

It is based on the recommendations of a commission the Shumlin administration convened.

The commission found that the state should inject an additional $206 million into the system. By doing so, the state could offer affordable, quality care and learning to all infants and children up to 5 years old with both parents in the workforce.

The new report looks at the economic benefits of this level of funding. It says that over the next six decades Vermont would garner $1.3 billion, after subtracting the cost of expanding programs.

Employers would see some of the short-term benefits from workforce supply and stability, and schools would see a decrease in special education costs. Over the long term, the children in the programs would have more of a chance at getting a college degree and higher-paying jobs.

Currently, all families get a voucher to pay for 10 hours of pre-kindergarten a week during the school year.

Gov. Phil Scott has said he wants to invest nearly $10 million in child care and early education in the next fiscal year to help working families and employers.

Filed Under: Education, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , , , ,
Tiffany Danitz Pache

Tiffany Danitz Pache is VTDigger's education reporter. Read more

Email: tpache@vtdigger.org

Follow Tiffany Danitz on Twitter @tpache

Latest stories by Tiffany Danitz

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Report predicts big financial return on child care expansion"