Public Hearing on Raising the Minimum Wage - VTDigger
 

Public Hearing on Raising the Minimum Wage

Feb. 6, 2017, 1:26 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs
February 3, 2017

Contact:
Ron Wild
Phone: 802-828-3559
E-mail: rwild@leg.state.vt.us

The House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs will hold a hearing to take public comment on Thursday, February 9, from 7:00-8:30 pm in Room 11 of the State House in Montpelier, VT. Signing-up to testify will begin at approx. 6:30pm.

Please note that there will be a time-limit to testify. Additionally, comments may also be submitted in writing at the hearing.

For those unable to participate in the hearing, written comments may be submitted to Ron Wild, Committee Assistant, House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs, 115 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 via postal service, or via e-mail at rwild@leg.state.vt.us.

Additionally, for the health and consideration of members of the committee and others, please use unscented body and cosmetic products and refrain from using perfume, or cologne.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: pressrelease@vtdigger.org

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Public Hearing on Raising the Minimum Wage"