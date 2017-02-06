Public Hearing on Raising the Minimum Wage - VTDigger

News Release — House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs
February 3, 2017
Contact:
Ron Wild
Phone: 802-828-3559
E-mail: rwild@leg.state.vt.us
The House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs will hold a hearing to take public comment on Thursday, February 9, from 7:00-8:30 pm in Room 11 of the State House in Montpelier, VT. Signing-up to testify will begin at approx. 6:30pm.
Please note that there will be a time-limit to testify. Additionally, comments may also be submitted in writing at the hearing.
For those unable to participate in the hearing, written comments may be submitted to Ron Wild, Committee Assistant, House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs, 115 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 via postal service, or via e-mail at rwild@leg.state.vt.us.
Additionally, for the health and consideration of members of the committee and others, please use unscented body and cosmetic products and refrain from using perfume, or cologne.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
