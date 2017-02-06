Public Hearing on Raising the Minimum Wage - VTDigger

News Release — House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs

February 3, 2017

Contact:

Ron Wild

Phone: 802-828-3559

E-mail: rwild@leg.state.vt.us

The House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs will hold a hearing to take public comment on Thursday, February 9, from 7:00-8:30 pm in Room 11 of the State House in Montpelier, VT. Signing-up to testify will begin at approx. 6:30pm.

Please note that there will be a time-limit to testify. Additionally, comments may also be submitted in writing at the hearing.

For those unable to participate in the hearing, written comments may be submitted to Ron Wild, Committee Assistant, House Committee on General, Housing, and Military Affairs, 115 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 via postal service, or via e-mail at rwild@leg.state.vt.us.

Additionally, for the health and consideration of members of the committee and others, please use unscented body and cosmetic products and refrain from using perfume, or cologne.