Naturalist Sue Morse To Speak on ‘Animals of the North, What Will Global Climate Change Mean for Them?’

News Release — Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and The Nature Museum at Grafton

Feb. 3, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Barrett, prime@svcable.net, 802-258-3992

What Will Global Climate Change Mean for Animals of the North?

GRAFTON/PROCTORSVILLE, VT—Sue Morse, nationally known naturalist, wildlife biologist and photographer, and executive director of Keeping Track, will present a program entitled, “Animals of the North, What Will Global Climate Change Mean for Them?” on Wednesday, February 22, at 7 p.m. at the Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, Vermont.

The presentation includes remarkable images of animals in both the arctic and northern habitats.

Morse says, “The intent is to inspire attendees, young and old alike, to join in the vital crusade to change our fossil-fuel-burning ways, conserve natural resources, and share a healthy planet with all that live.”

This program will educate audiences about ways in which northern wildlife species are already being affected by climate change, with more serious challenges ahead. Canada lynx, moose, American marten, caribou, polar bear, arctic fox, and arctic marine and waterfowl ecology are some of the species and subjects covered in this stunningly beautiful show.

Morse has forty years of experience tracking and monitoring wildlife uses of habitat throughout North America. When not in the field conducting research, leading training programs, or photographing wildlife, she can often be found presenting her findings and award-winning images to a wide range of audiences.

In 1994, she founded a non-profit organization called Keeping Track® out of her concern that development in all its forms often unwittingly harms, isolates, and even eliminates habitat critical to local biodiversity and broad-scale ecological health.

Keeping Tracks teams’ data can be used by agency officials, land trusts, regional planners, and local boards to put their limited conservation resources to best use. To date, more than 40,000 acres of land in 12 states and Quebec have been conserved on the basis of evidence gathered by Keeping Track teams.

Program sponsors are Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and The Nature Museum at Grafton.

Recommended donation at the door is $5 for adults and $2 for children. More information can be found at www.nature-museum.org.