 

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Feb. 4-12, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
February 3, 2017

Contact:
Megan Polyte 802-622-4136

Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule
Saturday, February 4
No public appearances planned.

Sunday, February 5
No public appearances planned.

Monday, February 6
No public appearances planned.

Tuesday, February 7
4:00 Attending 20th anniversary of Brigham Decision
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier

Wednesday, February 8
12:00 Speaking at VBSR Board Meeting
VSECU, Montpelier

Thursday, February 9
5:30 Attending City of Montpelier Legislative Welcome
Capitol Plaza, Montpelier

Friday, February 10

8:30-10 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

9:00 Hosting and thanking Legislative Pages and their Families
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

Saturday, February 11
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, February 12
No public appearances planned.

Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: Currently there are almost 5 million refugees from Syria alone. Half are children.

Source: US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

