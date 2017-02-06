Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Feb. 4-12, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
February 3, 2017
Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule
Saturday, February 4
No public appearances planned.
Sunday, February 5
No public appearances planned.
Monday, February 6
No public appearances planned.
Tuesday, February 7
4:00 Attending 20th anniversary of Brigham Decision
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier
Wednesday, February 8
12:00 Speaking at VBSR Board Meeting
VSECU, Montpelier
Thursday, February 9
5:30 Attending City of Montpelier Legislative Welcome
Capitol Plaza, Montpelier
Friday, February 10
8:30-10 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier
9:00 Hosting and thanking Legislative Pages and their Families
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier
Saturday, February 11
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington
Sunday, February 12
No public appearances planned.
Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.
Fact of the Week: Currently there are almost 5 million refugees from Syria alone. Half are children.
Source: US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
