Lt. Gov. Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Feb. 4-12, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman

February 3, 2017

Contact:

Megan Polyte 802-622-4136

Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule

Saturday, February 4

No public appearances planned.

Sunday, February 5

No public appearances planned.

Monday, February 6

No public appearances planned.

Tuesday, February 7

4:00 Attending 20th anniversary of Brigham Decision

State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier

Wednesday, February 8

12:00 Speaking at VBSR Board Meeting

VSECU, Montpelier

Thursday, February 9

5:30 Attending City of Montpelier Legislative Welcome

Capitol Plaza, Montpelier

Friday, February 10

8:30-10 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”

Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

9:00 Hosting and thanking Legislative Pages and their Families

Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

Saturday, February 11

10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market

Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, February 12

No public appearances planned.

Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: Currently there are almost 5 million refugees from Syria alone. Half are children.

Source: US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants