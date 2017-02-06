Hearing will look at future of minimum wage - VTDigger

A committee in the Vermont House will hold a public hearing Thursday on whether to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee is hosting the hearing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 11 at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

Members of the public can sign up to testify starting at 6:30 p.m. They can also submit comments via email to rwild@leg.state.vt.us.

Vermont’s minimum wage is $10 an hour and, because of a law signed in 2014, will rise to $10.50 an hour in 2018 and then annually with inflation.

House Democrats have introduced a bill, H.93, that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. A similar bill, S.40, has been introduced in the Senate.