Hearing will look at future of minimum wage - VTDigger
 

Hearing will look at future of minimum wage

Feb. 6, 2017, 2:10 pm by Leave a Comment

A committee in the Vermont House will hold a public hearing Thursday on whether to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee is hosting the hearing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 11 at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

Members of the public can sign up to testify starting at 6:30 p.m. They can also submit comments via email to rwild@leg.state.vt.us.

Vermont’s minimum wage is $10 an hour and, because of a law signed in 2014, will rise to $10.50 an hour in 2018 and then annually with inflation.

House Democrats have introduced a bill, H.93, that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. A similar bill, S.40, has been introduced in the Senate.

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , , ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: emansfield@vtdigger.org

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Hearing will look at future of minimum wage"