‘Evolving Regulations and Emerging Contaminants’ Conference at VTC in May

News Release — Vermont Environmental Consortium

February 3, 2017

Contacts:

Vermont Environmental Consortium

802-747-7900

info@vectogether.org

The Vermont Environmental Consortium, VT Dept. of Environmental Conservation, and the Vermont Technical College, Present:

“Evolving Regulations and Emerging Contaminants” Conference

RANDOPLH, VT-The Vermont Environmental Consortium and Vermont Technical College (VTC) are excited to announce registration is open for the “Evolving Regulations and Emerging Contaminants” conference being held on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at Judd Hall on the campus of the Vermont Technical College in Randolph, VT.

The conference will cover new and proposed regulations related to groundwater, contaminated and Brownfield properties, hazardous waste, as well as an update on Vermont’s testing and regulation of emerging contaminants such as PFOA. It will be led by a combination of VT DEC regulators and industry professionals, and geared toward environmental consultants, attorneys, developers, real estate professionals, and the regulatory community.

The event runs from 8:00AM – 4:15PM. Pre-registration includes all sessions and lunch. The presentations will be focused on VT DEC Rule Updates, which could include I Rule and Hazardous Waste Management Regulations Updates; Perfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS); Groundwater Protection Rule and Strategy; and Emerging Topics like Urban Soils, Stormwater Infiltration at Hazardous Sites, PCBs in Building Materials, and others.

Speakers, moderators, and panelists include; Patricia Moulton, Interim President, Vermont Tech; Julie Moore, Secretary, VT Agency of Natural Resources, Patricia Coppolino, VT DEC Waste Management and Prevention Division (DWMPD); Matt Moran, DEC Commissioner’s Office, VT DEC; Richard Spiese, VT DEC DWMPD, Steve Simoes, VT DEC DWMPD; Jonathan Kim, Ph.D, Geologist/Environmental Scientist, VT Geological Survey; David Bond, Cultural Anthropologist, Bennington College; Steve LaRosa, Senior Project Manager, Weston & Sampson Engineers; Michael Smith, VT DEC; Scott Stewart, VT DEC, Kasey Kathan, VT DEC DWMPD; Carl Keller, Principal Scientist, Flute; Eric Sweich, PG, Vermont Hydrogeo, LLC; Kurt Muller, P.E., Senior Engineer, The Johnson Company; Peter Smiar, P.E., VHB; & Tom Broido, Principal Scientist, ATC Group Services.

There are opportunities to attend, exhibit, and sponsor this event. Learn more about the event, see a full agenda, and register online by visiting the event webpage found at www.vectogether.org. Please pre-register by May 19th. Registrations will be accepted after the 19th, but will not guarantee a lunch in the dining hall so please bring a bagged lunch that day. On-site registrations will be taken at door for an additional $10 so we recommend advance registration. Questions regarding this event can be directed to 802-747-7900 or info@vectogether.org.