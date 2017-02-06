 

Brandon Batham Announces Early Support in Barre City Council Race

Feb. 6, 2017, 12:19 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Brandon Batham
February 6th, 2017

Contact:
Brandon Batham
802-380-6708
brandonbatham@gmail.com

Candidate for Ward 2 Barre City Council Brandon Batham has secured the endorsements of outgoing 8-year City Councilor Michael Smith, Barre City State Rep. Tommy Walz, and former State Rep. Tess Taylor.

“It is incredibly humbling to have the early support of these great public servants in our community,” Batham said. “Our city has come a long way, but there is still so much more work we can do. As our next city councilor, I intend to stand up for residents who are looking for a voice in City Hall. I will hold the line on keeping property tax rates down, play a more proactive role in attracting new businesses to our downtown while strengthening our relationships with current Barre City business owners, and bring a common-sense, compassionate approach to addressing the drug crisis in our city.”

“Brandon has the energy, passion, and experience our city needs in the years to come,” former Rep. Tess Taylor remarked. “I am confident he will bring a fresh voice on the City Council.”

“I’m proud to support Brandon because he wants to be on the City Council for the right reasons. He is a thoughtful, reasonable person who will listen to different points of view and make good decisions for the people of Barre,” Councilor Michael Smith added. “I hope you will join me in electing him to be my successor in the Ward 2 City Council seat.”

Barre City Democrats Chair and longtime Ward 2 resident Hollie Friot will serve as Batham’s campaign treasurer. More information about Brandon and his campaign is available on the campaign’s Facebook page at facebook.com/brandonbathamvt.

