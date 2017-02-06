Author Stan Sloan Discusses US Stance on NATO at Vermont Humanities Council Event

News Release — Vermont Humanities Council

Feb. 6, 2017

Kellogg-Hubbard Library

Vermont Humanities Council

Montpelier ~ Author Stan Sloan will discuss the future of NATO under America’s leadership in a talk at Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier on March 1 at 7:00 p.m. His talk, “The United States and NATO: Lead or Leave?” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, some questioned traditional US policy by calling NATO obsolete. Sloan, Visiting Scholar at Middlebury College and author of Defense of the West, will consider the costs and benefits of America’s leadership of NATO and discuss options for US relations with its European allies.

Sloan is a Visiting Scholar in Political Science at Middlebury College, a Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Scowcroft Center of the Atlantic Council of the United States, and an Associate Fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy. Over the past decade, he has taught courses on transatlantic relations and on American power in Middlebury’s Winter Term. For the past 25 years, he has lectured regularly at the NATO College in Rome where he was named an Honorary Ancien in 2005. In 1999, he concluded government service as the Congressional Research Service (CRS) Senior Specialist in International Security Policy after 24 years in a variety of CRS research and management positions. He served previously as the first Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Western Europe at the Central Intelligence Agency and as a member of the US Delegation to negotiations on Mutual and Balanced Force Reductions in Vienna, Austria.

About First Wednesdays

The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Montpelier are held at Kellogg-Hubbard Library unless otherwise noted. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public. See the full schedule of Montpelier First Wednesdays talks.

The National Life Group Foundation and the Vermont Department of Libraries are the statewide underwriters of First Wednesdays. The First Wednesdays 2016-17 series in Montpelier is underwritten by Vermont College of Fine Arts.

“The United States and NATO: Lead or Leave?” is underwritten by Vermont Council on World Affairs.

